Without underwear, Alexa Dellanos exploits her beauty with a semi-transparent outfit that reveals her figure

Alexa Dellanos She is the owner of an undoubted beauty and so she let it be seen on Instagram. The daughter of Myrka Dellanos It has more than 7 million followers on the social network who are attentive and captivated by the images it exposes.

Every day, Alexa surprises her fans with photos that leave little to the imagination, and one of her most recent posts was no exception. In the series of photos of her, Alexa is seen posing in a white and semi-transparent outfit that she left in since she was not wearing her underwear. What could be classified as a swimsuit left all her fans in awe of how stunning the pictures of her were.

“Wow,” one fan wrote. “Baby, you shine a lot”, put a follower. “I love these photos,” replied one admirer. “You are very beautiful,” said another fan. “You are absolutely stunning,” another follower posted in English. “So perfect”, was another of the comments that could be read.

Myrka recently came to her daughter’s defense after a fan called her a “trophy woman” after a segment on the subject on “La Mesa Caliente.” The television host said that her daughter had been with her boyfriend for 4 years and she has always worked for what she has.

“She started small, she works by herself and also, when she started with her boyfriend 4 years ago, he was not a billionaire”, Myrka clarified. “They have grown up together, she works for herself, she earns a lot of money. In fact, she is such a good girl, that the first thing she wins, she immediately calls me and says, ‘mommy, I won this, I want to buy you a bag.’ That’s the kind of girl she is and of course I’m going to defend her to the end.”

