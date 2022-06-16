Without underwear, Ayana Rivera poses in the dunes and shows off her hips in a dress with openings

Some weeks ago Ayana Rivera He announced that he would venture into modeling again, and he has shown it to the fullest with the photos he has published on his account. Instagram, which incidentally have given him new followers. She posed among the dunes wearing a tight dress naked that -thanks to the lateral openings- she showed her hips and that she was not wearing underwear.

The singer’s daughter Lupillo Rivera She also posed on the beach, wearing a micro bikini that highlighted her curves as she rested on the sand. One of the messages she wrote was, “I’m just going to keep pretending like no one is watching. I think it’s really working.”

One of the goals of Ayana Rivera with this portfolio is to be selected as the model for the cover of the magazine max, but for this you must first obtain votes from the readers. That’s why she herself asked her fans-hers through one of her posts of Instagram– to show their preference: “It’s officially the day!!! Please vote for me, Ayana Rivera, to make it to the Top 20 and be MaximCoverGirl 2022.”

