Without underwear, Chiquis Rivera bends over and shows the rear in a burning video

Chiquis Rivera She is one of the celebrities of the show that always gives something to talk about. The interpreter of “Animate y Verás” is very active on social networks and every day she shares everything she does with her admirers. She has over 5 million followers keeping track of her and her new post has left everyone speechless.

In a video that she shared on Friday, April 29, Chiquis was seen wearing a mini dress where she could show off her legs. The singer herself wore pink boots and a hat of the same color that matched her outfit. To the rhythm of “I’ll Be” by Foxy Brown, Chiquis is seen walking down a corridor in a sensual way and suddenly bends down and reveals her rear where it was evident that he was not wearing underwear.

“[Lizzo] He said it best, ‘Watch out for the big girls.’ Freaky Friday as requested,” the star posted.

The hot video caused many reactions from his followers who did not wait to comment in the comments. It was the burning fire emoji that dominated the comments section.

“You see this woman, I LOVE HER,” one fan wrote in English. “My platonic love,” one follower added. “I love you very pretty”, an admirer put. “This woman is art,” another fan replied. “You look super beautiful and sexy, you are an example of a woman,” another follower said. “Whoever itches to scratch Your good @chiquis”, could also be read among the comments.

All the comments to Chiquis were not positive and there were even those who criticized her.

“It is not pleasant to see that, woman, cover yourself, it is very unpleasant to see that like that,” replied a follower. “No one asked you for that, don’t stain,” another person said. “Girl?!?! Why?!?! You’re so pretty and attractive why do you have to show your half naked self, so tasteless”, messages in English could also be read.

