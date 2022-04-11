Without underwear, Selena Gomez lifts her dress while dancing to a Camila Cabello song

For a long time Selena Gomez She was not as casual as she let it be seen now in the video she posted on TikTok. Showcasing herself in a long dress – which revealed that she was not wearing a bra – the former star of Disney shows up at his house sensually dancing to the most recent hit of Camila Hair Y Ed Sheeran “Bam bam”. She wrote the phrase “I love my girl Camila” next to the video, to which she gladly responded with emoticons.

Selena has been away from music lately, focusing on her role as an actress. The Serie “Only murders in the building”which stars alongside Martin Short Y Steve Martin was very well received, so the second season is ready, which will premiere on June 28 in Hulu.

since last year Selena Gomez He launched Wondermind, a platform especially aimed at women that focuses on promoting mental health and treating anxiety. The success has been such that now the actress promotes a newsletter official, and in the first issue she narrates her experiences in this type of problem.

