without vaccine comes the dismissal- Corriere.it

No vaccine, no work. Banking giant Citigroup imposes new rules on employees in the United States. Staff who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 14 will be put on unpaid leave and fired at the end of the month., unless the employee has been granted a medical exemption. The US bank had announced its intention to impose new rules as early as October. At the moment it is the first major Wall Street institution to decide on tightening of employee vaccination. Citigroup’s policy, renamed by the media no-jab, no job, in line with the Biden administration’s request to require all workers of large private companies to be vaccinated. The bank writes in the note to staff: You are welcome to apply for other roles at Citi in the future as long as you comply with Citi’s vaccination policy. If you are not vaccinated, we encourage you to get immunized as soon as possible.

The other banks LA squeeze comes at a time when the financial industry grapples with returning to the office of staff and concerns related to the Omicron variant which proved highly infectious. As Reuters reports, other large Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase & Co have asked unvaccinated employees to work from home, but no company has so far gone so far as to lay off non-immunized staff. . Citigroup has around 210,000 employees, 70,000 of these in the US. According to what is learned from the foreign press, more than 90% of Citigroup’s American employees would have agreed to be vaccinated. It remains to be seen what the fate of the missing 10% will be.



The infections in the USA According to the latest government data, in America there are 40 million who still refuse to be vaccinated, with 21.3% of eligible Americans (those aged 5 and over) still not immunized. On the other hand, 62.4% of the population (about 207 million citizens) are fully vaccinated, of which 23% have already received the booster dose. The average of new infections linked above all to the Omicron variant of 603 thousand per day. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 834,000 Americans have died of the Covid-19 virus.

Source link