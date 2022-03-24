Without Vásquez or Gallardo on the 11th of Mexico that convinces Martino against the USA

Gerardo Martino will put on the luxury trident when Mexico faces the United States on the field of the Aztecal stadium, for the Concacaf tie

With absences like those of Johan Vazquez and Jesus Gallardothe Mexican National Team will face United States with an alternative defense and no surprises in attack.

Gerardo Martino opted to give the Stars and Stripes a chance against a winger of the stature of Gerardo Arteaga, defender of Belgium’s Genk, and in central defender, keep Cesar Montes and Hector Morenoso the side of the Genoa from Italy, Johan Vazquezwill have to wait to enter as a possible replacement, despite the excellent moment he is going through in the ‘calcium’.

The Mexican National Team will jump to the Azteca Stadium plot, with: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sánchez, César Montes, Héctor Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga, Edson Álvarez, Héctor Herrera, Carlos Rodríguez, Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Raúl Jiménez.

The Mexican National Team will come out with the luxury trident against the United States. imago7

It should be remembered that both Gallardo and Rodolfo Pizarro were among the most criticized by tweeters after appearing on the list of the Mexican National Team a few days ago.

The Mexican National Team will face a very important match on Thursday night, the most important of the current FIFA Date, since a victory would practically put it in the Qatar World Cup and a defeat would set off the alarms in the Aztec team.

For their three matches in the last qualifying phase, Gerardo Martino he summoned the usual ‘Europeans’ who were able to participate. It should be noted that the midfielder of the Real Betis, Andres Guardadocould not attend the call due to injury.

He also included in the list Julian Araujoright side of Galaxy of Los Angeles, as a novelty for this class of parties, the same as the juvenile of Puebla, Israel Reyes.

Prior to the concentration in the CAR, they were injured Rudolph Pizarro and jonathan orozcowho finally caused the loss of the tricolor.

Of the players who were able to concentrate, ‘Tata’ Martino has everyone available, since none is suspended, so the Argentine coach will be able to draw on all his people.

There are seven players from Mexico who have a yellow card, so they must be careful to have a ‘clean’ performance this Thursday, since if they receive the second preventive during the duel against the stars and stripes, they would be missing their Honduras.

The players with a yellow card at this time in the Mexican National Team are the following: Jesús Gallardo, Héctor Herrera, Luis Romo, Raúl Jiménez, Alexis Vega, Néstor Araujo and Jesús Manuel Corona.