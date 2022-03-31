Without vitamin D you risk serious health problems. Find out how to integrate it into your diet

For vitamin D we mean a group of fat-soluble secosteroids necessary for many biological functions, including homeostasis and the metabolism of calcium and phosphate, promoting physiological growth of the skeleton, remodeling of the bones and preventing degeneration with old age.

Vitamin D deficiency, however, is quite widespread because we no longer spend enough time outdoors as we once did. Researchers state that 50% of the population is at risk of this Vitamin D deficiency with severe effects that occur on physical and emotional health.

How Important Is Vitamin D?

Having the right levels of vitamin D reduces the risk of cancer by 30 to 50% as it prevents cardiovascular disorders, keeps bones and teeth healthy and strengthens cartilage, strengthens the immune system and keeps mood high by acting as an antidepressant.

Vitamin D also acts by preventing infections and flu with a repairing effect on DNA.

How to tell if you are deficient in vitamin D?

Those over 50 with a dark complexion must be careful, even those suffering from a tumor pathology or if they spend little time outdoors.

Vitamin D is called fat-soluble because it dissolves in fats and there are two main forms: vitamin D2 of vegetable origin and vitamin D3 of animal origin.

Vitamins are molecules that the body cannot produce on its own and the only way to get them is through food. Vitamin D, found in various foods, is produced by the body from exposure to the sun.

Vitamin D produced in the skin passes into the blood where it binds to a protein that carries it to organs and tissues. In the liver and kidney it is transformed first into calcidiol and then into calcitriol.

The main function of the vitamin D is by promoting the process of bone mineralization and decreasing the excretion of calcium in the urine.

Vitamin D deficiency it requires a therapy that aims to counteract the causes of the low levels in question and a therapy that restores the normal level of vitamin D. The causal therapy varies from patient to patient and consists of a diet rich in foods naturally high in vitamin D.

What are the consequences of this deficiency?

Aortic dilation, asthma, bronchiolitis, sleep apnea, chronic hepatitis, liver cirrhosis, multiple sclerosis, depression, muscle weakness, diabetes and various cancers such as sinus and lungs.

Foods that contain Vitamin D are: mushrooms, liver meat and bovine liver, cod liver oil, fatty cheeses and butter.

It is also important to introduce fish in the diet as tuna, mackerel, oysters, salmon and shrimps contain this Vitamin.