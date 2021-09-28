News

without work due to Covid, today he also earns 6 thousand euros a month

MelaZeta, so he calls himself on OnlyFans, it’s a 30 years old from Treviso who has decided to sell her erotic videos online. A choice that he tried to explain in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “I own my body and I manage myself, no one can touch me, I am safe in my room and I earn the money I need to pay the mortgage,” she said.

The landing on OnlyFans and earnings

The thirty-year-old secretary until autumn 2019, after losing her job, had started working as a waitress, but with the arrival of the Covid pandemic she was left without a job. And no money.

First some precarious work but the money is not enough and so the 30 year old tries the internet card, up OnlyFans. “It was October, there were deadlines to pay. I have always enjoyed taking pictures on Instagram, I received positive reactions. Then someone suggested me to try this site, I used the same photos ”.

The 30-year-old specifies that without financial problems she would never have made such a choice. Speaking of earnings, he explains: “Not much the first month, six thousand euros in November. When I was a clerk it was a thousand euros a month. Ah, and I would like to clarify: everything is clear, clean, I pay taxes on every euro. I’m a sex worker, nothing wrong with that ”.

MelaZeta explains how it works OnlyFans

MelaZeta then he explains how his work works: “You upload the images you produce to your profile. There are subscriptions and content to “unlock” with payments. To start, however, you need to already have a fanbase because the profile works if you have many users. The more content you sell, the more your profile grows in visibility. The market is huge, the offer is wide. Even the question […] You never see my face. Many photos are humble, I think you see more when a girl is in a bathing suit at the seaside “.

