Without you Friends it wouldn’t have been the same

Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc are the first to release a statement about the death of James Michael Tyler, the Gunther of Friends. “Without you making Friends would not have been the same,” writes Jennifer Aniston. “How many laughs we had together, my friend” writes Matt LeBlanc instead.

The entertainment world wakes up a little more alone. James Michael Tyler died following complications from prostate cancer. He was 59 years old. Great anticipation for the first words of the main cast of “Friends”, considering that he was a minor but fundamental character in that sit-com: Gunther, owner of Central Perk.

The words of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, unforgettable Rachel Green in “Friends” (with whom Gunther was deeply in love), was the first to publish a memory of James Michael Tyler, posting a video of one of the moments inside Central Perk and a promotional photo of the ‘actor. Then, this message:

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thanks for all the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much.

The memory of Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc is the second of the Friends actors to return a memory of James Michael Tyler and the character of Gunther. “We had a lot of laughs together, my friend” writes the actor who played Joey Tribbiani in the sit-com, “We will miss you so much. Rest in peace, my friend.”

David Schwimmer denies Jennifer Aniston romance rumors: “All false”

Death communicated by the family

James Michael Tyler passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 24, at his home in Los Angeles. To communicate the news to the press was his family with this note: “The world knew him as Gunther from Friends, but to those who loved him he was an actor, a musician, a loving husband and a man trying to raise awareness of the importance of prevention in the fight against cancer. Michael loved live music and often found himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you became his friend forever ”. James Michael Tyler had been married to Jennifer Carno since 2017. In 1995 he married Barbara Chadsey, divorcing in 2014.