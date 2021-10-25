News

Without you Friends it wouldn’t have been the same

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc are the first to release a statement about the death of James Michael Tyler, the Gunther of Friends. “Without you making Friends would not have been the same,” writes Jennifer Aniston. “How many laughs we had together, my friend” writes Matt LeBlanc instead.

The entertainment world wakes up a little more alone. James Michael Tyler died following complications from prostate cancer. He was 59 years old. Great anticipation for the first words of the main cast of “Friends”, considering that he was a minor but fundamental character in that sit-com: Gunther, owner of Central Perk.

The words of Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, unforgettable Rachel Green in “Friends” (with whom Gunther was deeply in love), was the first to publish a memory of James Michael Tyler, posting a video of one of the moments inside Central Perk and a promotional photo of the ‘actor. Then, this message:

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you. Thanks for all the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much.

The memory of Matt LeBlanc

Matt LeBlanc is the second of the Friends actors to return a memory of James Michael Tyler and the character of Gunther. “We had a lot of laughs together, my friend” writes the actor who played Joey Tribbiani in the sit-com, “We will miss you so much. Rest in peace, my friend.”

David Schwimmer denies Jennifer Aniston romance rumors: “All false”

Death communicated by the family

James Michael Tyler passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 24, at his home in Los Angeles. To communicate the news to the press was his family with this note: “The world knew him as Gunther from Friends, but to those who loved him he was an actor, a musician, a loving husband and a man trying to raise awareness of the importance of prevention in the fight against cancer. Michael loved live music and often found himself in fun and unplanned adventures. If you met him once, you became his friend forever ”. James Michael Tyler had been married to Jennifer Carno since 2017. In 1995 he married Barbara Chadsey, divorcing in 2014.

Loading...
Advertisements

window._fpcmp.push(function(gdpr) { !function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s) {if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}; if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0'; n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0; t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,'script', 'https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js'); fbq('init', '2062554930705272'); fbq('track', 'PageView'); //fbq('track', 'ViewContent'); //send custom checkpoints event (function () { var checkPoints = [10, 20, 40, 60, 90, 120, 180, 240, 300].sort(function(a, b) { return a - b; }); //seconds var checkPointIndex = 0; var f = function(){ var data = { instant: checkPoints[checkPointIndex] }; console.log("[FB PIXEL] send custom event ViewContentCheckPoint ", data, " on account " ,"2062554930705272" , " currentTime in seconds ", new Date().getTime() / 1000); fbq('trackCustom', 'ViewContentCheckPoint', data); checkPointIndex++; if(checkPointIndex

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

798
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
643
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
634
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
633
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
560
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
524
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
452
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
424
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
408
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
345
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top