“Without your consent you cannot marry a woman”

The supreme leader of the Taliban yesterday asked his government to “take serious measures to enforce the rights of women” in Afghanistan, especially with regard to forced marriages. “No one can force a woman to marry”, declares Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada in the decree in which it orders courts and governors to fight against this widespread practice in the country. The consent of the interested party will therefore be necessary to get married.

The new directives also include “the right of widows to determine their own future and not necessarily contract a new marriage”, the right of a woman to a share of the inheritance and property of her husband, children, father and relatives. The mullah then denounces the custom of “giving a woman in marriage to reach an agreement or put an end to a dispute between families” and asks the ministries of culture and information to publish articles on women’s rights to “stop the ongoing regression.”

Those who have more than one wife are obliged to recognize their rights and maintain justice between the wives. Haibatullah finally asks the Ministry of Religious Affairs to encourage the ulama to preach against the oppression of women. S.

it seems a farce, but the Taliban suddenly rise up as defenders of women

– which they continue to deprive of education and which remain excluded from many sectors of work – as they try to persuade the international community to restore the necessary funds to face the serious economic crisis. The Taliban are also accused of being behind the “business” of forced marriages, in many cases of minors, which is increasing due to galloping poverty. Many desperate families, especially in drought-ravaged northern and western areas, have sold their daughters to pay a debt or to get food.

An Afghan was arrested two weeks ago in the north of the country:

he is accused of having sold 130 women, with the false promise of finding them a rich husband, practically reducing them into slavery.

The first to believe in a Taliban marketing operation is Samira Hamidi, head of Amnesty International’s ongoing campaign in favor of Afghan women. The campaign, which continues until 10 December, is based on the direct testimony of 16 women (including academics, journalists, teachers and judges) who formulate their fears, but also their recommendations to the international community.

“These testimonies – says Hamidi –

they strongly recall the extent to which Afghans have made progress over the past two decades in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. They also show how much the lives of women and girls have changed terribly since the Taliban returned to power ».