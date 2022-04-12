Witness narrates moment of the accident in which Natalia Nicole died: “She was unconscious at all times”

After 11:00 pm on January 4, the young Natalia Nicole Ayala Rivera was driving home after sharing that night with a friend, when he had to stop for an empty tire, in the area of ​​the promenade on Calaf street, towards the exit of PR-22, in San Juan.

The night was clear and the area illuminated. Standing in front of her car, Natalia Nicole was exchanging text messages with her father about what happened, while her friend – who was following her in his own vehicle – was looking for tools to change the tire, which was emptied for a hole in the road.

Shortly after, a driver hit them both – Natalia Nicole fatally – and fled.

That was part of the testimony offered today, Tuesday, by Natalia Nicole’s friend, Carlos Sosa Bigioat the official start of the preliminary hearing against Carlos Julian Maldonado Davilaaccused of the “hit and run” accident.

In Courtroom 606 of the San Juan Court, Sosa Bigio said that on the night of the accident he had arranged to see Natalia Nicole in a business on Chardón Street, after almost a year without seeing each other. Both met when they worked in a promotion company, and did not lose contact after Sosa Bigio enlisted in the United States Armed Forces.

Sosa Bigio explained before the judge Jimmy Ed Sepulveda who had come to vacation in Puerto Rico on December 30.

“I have known Natalia for almost five years. We created a nice friendship, she was a good person, we helped each other”, Sosa Bigio said.

After sharing several hours in the business, where Natalia Nicole did not consume alcoholic beverages —according to the witness— they decided to leave at about 10:50 pm Minutes later, Natalia Nicole’s eraser is emptied.

Sosa Bigio said he stopped at the back of where Natalia Nicole was parked, on the driveway on the left. There they realized that they did not have tools to change the rubber of the gray BMW car that the young woman was driving.

According to the witness, the accident occurred when he was searching the passenger seat area, on the right side. Before the accident, Natalia Nicole was standing in front of the right headlight of her car.

“Once I opened the (passenger) door, I heard an engine speeding towards me,” he said. “At that moment when I hear the engine, I hear it too close for human taste. Turning my head to the left side, my reflex was to jump, because I felt something on top of me. That’s when I realized that they hit me.”

The 23-year-old said that he was able to observe the vehicle that hit them, and described it as a blue BMW bus, the same one that, according to the Police Bureauis from Maldonado Davila.

“Natalia was on the ground and my instinct was quick to go to her… I’m going to Natalia to see if she answered me, she was unconscious at all times. There I decide to call 9-1-1″, Sosa Bigio added.

He pointed out that the ambulance was slow to respond, so he decided to transport the injured young woman in his own car, a Pathfinder bus from the year 2000. Sosa Bigio explained that he sat Natalia in the back seat, because he feared that the young woman would drown with his own blood.

At around 2:42 am, Natalia Nicole’s sister informed her in a phone call that the young woman had died.

Sosa Bigio, who said that he jumped on the hood of Natalia’s car to avoid the direct impact of the car, was injured in his left leg, but did not suffer fractures. Her recovery took more than a month.

On cross-examination, the attorney Pedro Sanabria Andinodefense of Maldonado Dávila, questioned discrepancies identified in Sosa Bigio’s testimony.

During his statement, Sosa Bigio stated that the area of ​​the promenade where they stopped was lit. However, Sanabria Andino revealed that the witness is a plaintiff in a civil case against Metropistas, the Highway Authority, the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP) and other entities, in which it is alleged that there was no lighting on the road.

The first testimony of the case was interrupted several times due to discussions between the prosecution and the defense. At one point in the cross-examination, Judge Sepúlveda stated that “the litigation is being damaged” in reference to the constant interruptions by both parties.

Parade of more witnesses

At the continuation of the preliminary hearing, after 3:00 pm, he briefly testified Rolando Jose Ayala ColonNatalia’s father. The man answered only a handful of questions from the prosecution before leaving. The judge did not allow the witness to answer an additional question from the prosecutor Fabiola Acaron about her last conversation with Natalia.

Another witness, the officer Gilberto Ayala Valentinof the Municipal Police of Barceloneta, narrated that at about 12:15 in the morning of January 5, the sergeant Nancy Robles He asked him to remain in the barracks to take the complaint of an alleged accident suffered by “Carlitos”, referring to Maldonado Dávila.

According to Ayala Valentín, the defendant arrived “nervous and tired.”

However, the accident described by Maldonado Dávila was not Natalia’s. The witness explained that the defendant claimed to have been involved in an accident on PR-684, in the La Boca sector, in Barceloneta. That night, Maldonado Dávila said that a car invaded his lane.

When asked where he was before the alleged crash, Maldonado Dávila indicated to Ayala Valentín that he had just been exercising in a gym, something that the officer found “strange” due to the time of the event. He arrived at the barracks dressed in a sleeveless shirt, shorts and tennis shoes.

The municipal police officer, with 17 years of service, pointed out that the impact presented by Maldonado Dávila’s BMW bus —the broken driver’s side headlight, the broken left mirror glass and a scratch on the bonnet— was not compatible with the type of accident he described. According to Ayala Valentín, “the type of impact was much more compatible with having run over a person or an animal.”

Throughout the testimony, Maldonado Dávila kept his eyes fixed on the ground, sitting next to his defense. His parents listened to the officer’s story in the courtroom.

The court verified the sworn statements of three other witnesses who were summoned for today, including Sergeant Robles, who reported that she received the call from Maldonado Dávila about the alleged accident at 12:02 am

Before the start of the judicial process in the morning, the court swore in more than 30 witnesses from the Prosecutor’s Office. The Public Ministry reported yesterday that it would add 10 witnesses to its list, for a total of 36. According to prosecutor Acarón, the additional witnesses are not essential for this stage of the case.

Reject to inhibit

Prior to the start of the preliminary hearing, Judge Sepúlveda determined to remain in charge of the case faced by Maldonado Dávila for the “hit and run” accident.

Maldonado Dávila’s defense opted not to file an appeal for inhibition, after yesterday transcended that Judge Sepúlveda had a sports relationship in the past with the victim’s grandfather.

After discussing the situation with Maldonado Dávila and his relatives, Mr. Sanabria Andino reported that he would leave the determination of inhibition to the discretion of the judge.

With the matter before his consideration, Judge Sepúlveda reiterated that he sees no reason to withdraw from the case. In addition, he assured that the sports relationship he had in his adolescence with Natalia Nicole’s grandfather, Rafael “Raful” Rodriguezdid not go into a personal relationship.

“25 years ago that (the sports relationship). That relationship was maintained in manager-player. The court understands that there is no reason for inhibition”, the judge pointed out.

The preliminary hearing will resume until tomorrow, Wednesday, at 9:30 am The Prosecutor’s Office expects to present six other witnesses at this stage of the process.