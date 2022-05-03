Witness of Time – The world prepares for famine

J. C. Malone

Climate change, the pandemic and the war in Ukraine are pushing the world into unprecedented famine.

Several countries responded by suspending exports to guarantee food for their populations. Others, like Spain, authorize the cultivation of vacant land to guarantee the food security of its population.

Russia and Ukraine, Europe’s main food and fertilizer suppliers, suspended exports. Europeans often cook with Ukrainian sunflower oil, it is no longer available.

Ukraine exported five million tons of agricultural products monthly through the ports of Odessa and Nikolaev, today they are blocked.

More than 30% of world agricultural production depends on Russian fertilizers, the suspension of these exports has already unleashed a chain reaction.

China, another big producer of fertilizers, almost eliminates exports, the whole world is trying to guarantee the domestic supply at affordable prices.

Indonesia, the world’s leading producer of palm oil, has suspended its exports; Argentina has banned the export of beef; Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have banned food exports.

Meat production will be especially affected, because cattle, pigs and chickens are fed with Ukrainian or other grains, produced with fertilizers.

Impact

Europe is preparing to deal with shortages, and in some countries the issue is depressing. The English farmers’ association assured that this year its agricultural production will be 50% less than the previous one.

Since Europeans cooked with sunflower oil, they exported a large amount of olive oil around the world. Now that they won’t have sunflower oil and the whole world is banning exports, they will surely ban the export of that edible oil.

Spain responded to the growing scarcity by declaring it in the public interest to cultivate some 600,000 hectares of vacant land. The government will also invest some $167 million euros to finance the planting of sunflowers and other products.

As every crisis involves opportunities, the Spanish government wants to take advantage of the difficulty to “go back to being the breadbasket of Europe”.

The lack of sunflower oil and the scarcity of palm oil will have serious consequences around the world. At least 50% of grocery products in supermarkets contain palm oil, which is also a primary ingredient in many cosmetics.

In the United States, galloping inflation devours salaries. In February, New York supermarkets were selling three dozen eggs for $5.00, each costing about seven cents.

In March a dozen cost $3.00 and today it ranges from $7.00, each egg would cost $0.58, it increased $0.51 in a month and, everyone knows, prices will continue to rise.

The future

World food production has been reduced for several years due to climate change, which produces prolonged droughts in different regions of the planet. Added to the climate change crisis was the pandemic and its restrictive measures that paralyzed the economy for a long time in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

On climate change and the pandemic, the war in Ukraine arrived, which will force governments to seek alternatives to guarantee food for their population.

Food scarcity, before all this, is a reality in Venezuela and much of Central America.

As bans on food exports increase, so will the need to promote, finance and support local agriculture.

Many countries will imitate and adapt the Spanish model, establishing rules on the use of land that do not harm property, regulate planting and guarantee production.

It is not possible to import cheap food to enrich politically connected people, there are no surpluses for export, now whoever works the land, sows and harvests will eat.

Thus we are initiating the much vaunted “New World Order”.