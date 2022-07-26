Witness the power of a mother’s love. Trailer for ‘Till’

MGM has released the official trailer for ‘Till‘, a drama inspired by the true events that followed the horrendous lynching of Emmett Till in 1955. The video highlights the strength and determination of a mother in the search for justice for the inhuman and premature death of her only son.

Directed by Chinonye Chukwu(‘clemency‘) from a screenplay written by Michael Reilly and Keith Beauchamp, the film stars Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg, Jalyn Hall, Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson, Roger Guenveur Smith and Haley Bennett.

‘Till‘ is a deeply moving and cinematic film about the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, who, in 1955, was lynched while visiting his cousins ​​in Mississippi. In Mamie’s poignant grieving journey, we see the universal power of a mother’s ability to change the world.

Produced by Michael Reilly, Keith Beauchamp, Whoopi Goldberg, Barbara Broccoli, Frederick Zollo and Thomas K. Levine, the film will hit US theaters next October 7, without Prime Video having yet set a release date for our pass