WIX also accepts Bitcoin | Close agreement with BitPay

Another huge step forward for the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale. WIX, the popular service for creating Web sites has in fact announced the partnership with BitPay.

A partnership that will allow the popular service to receive payments also through 12 different cryptocurrencies – those supported by BitPay. A news that will not be important for the volumes involved, but that marks another step forward in the adoption of cryptocurrencies on a global scale.

WIX will accept Bitcoin and 11 other cryptocurrencies

BitPay and WIX together: the most popular service for creating websites will accept cryptocurrencies

And it is an enormously important step forward for Bitcoin and for the others 11 cryptocurrencies accepted by the service BitPay. Service that many, especially among the detractors of cryptocurrencies believed the most a boutade – and which today works with thousands of companies around the world, including giants such as WIX.

Among the other accepted cryptocurrencies we also find Litecoin, Ripple, Dogecoin And Ethereum – for a framework that involves all the main ones coin which can be used as a payment system and which have a good market capitalization. The service will be launched as a pilot in United States, In the UK, in Brazil, Australia, Canada And Germany, to then be disseminated to other countries.

Most importantly is that the support of BitPay it will also be extended to those who use it WIX to sell their services and products: thus dramatically increasing the base of online stores that can accept cryptocurrencies as a payment.

We continue to integrate innovative payment systems to offer merchants on Wix more ways to offer their customers. With BitPay we will have access to a new market of customers who prefer to pay with Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies – and for merchants it will be an opportunity to expand their business by focusing on the explosive crypto market.

This is the comment of Omer Shatzky – head of the Payments section at Wix – who did not hide his enthusiasm for this new initiative of the group.

What does this mean for the cryptocurrency world?

This is another sign of mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies. WIX is part of the culture pop, as well as a service used by hundreds of thousands of businesses around the world. The volumes will not be what it would guarantee Amazon, but it’s still a huge sign in the right direction.

All this while cryptocurrencies live a relatively flat day – offering a good window of entry for those looking to increase their exposure. One step at a time, the conquest of the world – as no one, not even the maximalists, would ever have imagined.