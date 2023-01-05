Wizards of the Coast Reportedly Canceled Five Unannounced Dungeons & Dragons Games

Wizards of the Coast is known for franchises like Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragonsand apparently this week, according to Bloomberg, he decided halt the development of five unannounced projects.

Hasbro’s subsidiary company saw a 40% drop in its shares in 2022so the study conducted “some settings in their long-term portfolio to focus on games strategically aligned with their existing brands.” In addition, he explained that he will continue to dedicate himself to digital games as long as they “show the potential to expand and attract new audiences.”

Despite the major change in company management, Wizards of the Coast unlikely to experience major layoffs. According to Bloomberg, so only 15 employees will be affected by this decision, and all of them will have the opportunity to assume other positions in different departments of the company.

We don’t know which titles were affected by this decision, but it would have had a big impact on Otherside Entertainment and Hidden Path Entertainment. Both companies had been contracted to work on Dungeons & Dragons games, but their fate at this time is uncertain.

This change it would have also affected Tuque Gameswhich announced, last year, a new game in the series developed on Unreal Engine 5. Wizards of the Coast’s internal studios are also expected to have been impacted by this.

For now, the only game in the Dungeons & Dragons universe that is still confirmed It’s Baldur’s Gate 3, developed by the Belgian studio Larian. Since the year 2020 that the title has been in Steam Early Access and has already earned various accolades. Its version 1.0 is expected to be released in August this year.