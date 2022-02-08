Wizkey leaves Ethereum and switches to Algorand for its tokenization tools

Wizkey announced the integration with the blockchain of Algorand.

The operation, a note reads, aims to allow institutions to digitize quickly, easily and safely fixed income financial assets such as non-performing loans.

Wizkey – continues the note – will transfer its financial asset tokenization tools from Ethereum to Algorandenabling faster and more convenient secure transactions.

The agreement – concludes the note – will allow Wizkey to support all the players in the credit market with trustless solutions that maximize the value of the assets.

New solutions

“Financial markets are adopting new technological solutions that can be leveraged to improve traditional processes in a time- and cost-efficient way,” he said. Marco Pagani, CEO of Wizkey. Working with Algorand will truly unlock the power of structured finance operations ».

“We are thrilled that Wizkey is leveraging Algorand technology,” he said Pietro Grassano, Algorand Business Solutions Director for Europe. Algorand was created to be the preferred layer-1 for innovative financial applications ».