Wizkid and Chris Brown pay a vibrant tribute to Dj Arafat.

A highlight that reminds us of the legend that he was. Afrobeat star Wizkid and American pop king Chris Brown have both paid tribute to the late coupé-décalé star Arafat DJ.

It was during his concert in Paris that the Nigerian artist Wizkid winked at Arafat DJ. after a moment of his performance, he paused to pay tribute to the former Ivorian star. To do this, with the support of his many fans present, he interpreted the flagship piece of the Ivorian artist in collaboration with the French pop star of Congolese origin Maitre Gims.

The title Jonathan, sung by Arafat as a tribute to his friend, was sung in unison by thousands of fans present. A gesture that particularly moved Ivorian music lovers.

For his part, the American Chris Brown has, via a story, winked at Arafat DJ and the coupé-décalé. Indeed, the artist was in a nightclub playing one of the hits of the Ivorian star. This story, although without a caption, is very evocative and demonstrates Arafat’s popularity with recognized stars from all over the world.

Died 3 years ago, Arafat DJ was an outstanding artist, who had an inordinate passion for music. He had one goal, to promote the Ivorian coupé-décalé on the international music scene. To his credit, he has won several highly prized titles in the music world.

Although he left too soon at just 33 years old, Arafat DJ continues to make an impression. Each year, tributes to him are made by his fans called the Chinese because of their incalculable number. Although an artist, Arafat DJ is a legend that will forever be etched in the memory of Ivorian music lovers.

