Wizkid and his manager welcome their 2nd child.

The Nigerian singer, Wizkid is currently a fulfilled man. His partner who is also his manager gave him his 4th baby. But with the latter named Jada Pollock, he has his second child, the first with her at 4 years old and is called Zion Balogun. The good news of the happy event was given by her darling herself on her Instagram account.

Read also: Wizkid and Chris Brown pay a vibrant tribute to Dj Arafat.

Wizkid and Chris Brown pay a vibrant tribute to Dj Arafat.

Beyond a blessing. Thank goodness for another year.

, she wrote. Through the publication, Jada Pollock presented her new baby in her arms and the first next to it.

Wizkid's girlfriend with her new baby and first
Wizkid’s girlfriend with her new baby and first

However, the Nigerian star who is 32 years old today, met his girlfriend in 2012 during a concert of the American singer, Chris Brown in Lagos of which she was already the manager. But his relationship only became public when Jada Pollock and Wizkid had their first boy in 2017. Unfortunately, the adventure fizzled and the artist fell in love with Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage. The two singing celebrities formed one of the most prominent couples. Wizkid and Tiwa Savage were never shy about expressing their affection in public without handling each other’s opinion. It was after his breakup with the singer that the starboy got back together with his manager.

Read also: Tiwa Savage: “I’m done with men…”

Tiwa Savage: “I’m done with men…”

However, Wizkid previously had two other children from different mothers, namely the first son, Boluwatife Balogun, whom the singer had in 2013 with Oluwanisola Ogudugu and the second with the American-Guinean model, Binta Diallo in 2016 who is called Ayodeji. Balogun.

