Wizz Air has launched a crazy offer with plane tickets for € 1.99

Wizz Air has just launched an incredible offer, with 50,000 airline tickets starting at € 1.99 each way. The offer is valid only for today December 14th, to leave until February 28th 2022.

We checked the destinations where it is possible to fly for just € 1.99 and we found seats still available for Budapest starting from Milan Malpensa, for Vienna starting from Naples and for Tallinn, in Estonia, starting from Rome Fiumicino. The goals are many more, but availability is dwindling by the hour. That’s why we recommend these three locations, to visit in winter.

Why visit Budapest

It is a safe and low cost city. And that should be enough. If you are looking for an idea for a winter weekend, in fact, we recommend a trip to Budapest. With little time available, our advice is to dedicate a day to visiting Buda and one a Pest. The two halves of the city are divided by the Danube. It is also worth finding time for a one-hour mini-cruise along the river to admire the wonderful palaces from the water and the numerous bridges (the famous Chain Bridge is being restored and is packaged, will reopen in 2022).

The two parts of the city are easily recognizable as they are very different from each other: Buda is the hilly part while Pest is the flatter one. Furthermore, Buda is the most historic area, with buildings that we recommend visiting during the day because they have fixed entrance times, while Pest is perfect for the late afternoon-evening because there are more outdoor places to see without time constraints.

Buda is the oldest area of ​​Budapest and is dominated by the castle, also known as Royal Palace, which was the residence of the kings of Hungary. It is an impressive complex that can be visited by walking along brand new panoramic walkways and climbing up via comfortable escalators and elevators. From the top of the walls you can enjoy a priceless view of the city. The most beautiful point is the Fishermen’s Bastion, a viewpoint on the Buda hill with unmistakable architecture.

Pest, on the other hand, is the most modern area. This is where you will find the nightclubs where you can have aperitifs or where to go after dinner. This does not mean that there is nothing to see in Pest, quite the opposite. It is on this bank of the Danube that the Parliament, one of the symbols of the city, easily recognizable by its huge dome, the third largest in the world.

Why go to Vienna

Since Austria has just reopened its borders to tourists, it’s time to book a trip to its capital. The historic center of Vienna, the Innere Stadt, declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2001. it is a real gem and fascinates visitors with its different souls. Not only Habsburg Vienna, the capital of the Empire, but also the Vienna of music and art. It is a city that has so much to tell and is able to amaze every tourist.

Start your itinerary from Stephansplatz and the St. Stephen’s Cathedral, the symbol of Vienna. Built starting from the 12th century, it is the most important Austrian Gothic building. In the nearby Domgasse at number 5 there is the only apartment inhabited by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

Walking along Kärntner Straße, one of the Viennese shopping streets, you reach the Wiener Staatsoper. Built in the Renaissance style, the Vienna Opera was destroyed by bombing during the Second World War and later rebuilt. A must for music lovers, it is one of the most famous opera houses in the world. The museum ofAlbertina instead it is the seat of the most important temporary exhibitions in the world. It also houses a permanent collection of over a million prints and thousands of drawings by the likes of Dürer, Klimt and Picasso.

Finally, take the tram and circle the Ringstrasse; here are some of the most important buildings in Vienna. The large avenue, wanted by Emperor Franz Joseph I along the course of the ancient walls, gave the city a wider breath by connecting the Innere Stadt to the new bourgeois neighborhoods built outside the ancient historic center.

Why take a trip to Tallinn

They say it is the most beautiful city in Europe. Seeing is believing, therefore. The splendid Baltic capital presents a curious architectural collage from various eras: even an eye less trained in art history can recognize ancient and wonderful buildings that coexist with futuristic structures. If during the day art and culture are the masters, in the evening the nightlife wakes up and, after dinner, in one of the many restaurants, a party city to be discovered lights up.

Tallinn is a small city that can also be visited on a weekend. The historic center, Vanalinn (Old Town), perched between walls, period buildings and churches is a World Heritage Site. Not to be missed, in the heart of the Old Town, is the Town Hall, a beautiful Gothic building which is now home to an interesting museum on the history of the city.

The Kadriorg palace, surrounded by a splendid park, was donated by Tsar Peter the Great to his beloved wife Catherine. The building is elegant, with a white and red facade inspired by the Italian villas of the ‘700 and it was the summer residence of the Tsar. Inside there are now two museums, the Museum of Foreign Art and the KUMU, National Art Museum, where the largest collection of Estonian art is kept.

Also worth visiting is the magnificent Russian Orthodox Cathedral Alexander Nevsky, on Lossi plats (Castle square), on whose tower stands the largest bell in Estonia, and the defensive towers, the only remaining part of the walls that have defended Tallinn over the centuries. And then there is the “new city”, home to the financial district, full of skyscrapers, offices and shopping centers with modern architecture.