Wizz Air, new low cost routes departing from Fiumicino: for where

Wizz Air, the fastest growing low cost airline in Europe, has announced the launch of 13 new routes departing from Rome Fiumicino. Many destinations to reach at low cost and in which to be fascinated by countless wonders.

A very important expansion for the carrier, to the point of becoming one of the largest airlines from Leonardo da Vinci airport (the best in Europe), based on the number of routes it operates.

In total, there will be 4.3 million seats per year on 57 routes to 28 countries from Rome, and 18.3 million seats on 283 routes to 36 countries from Italy in total.

Not only that, the development of the airline’s base in Rome Fiumicino will create over 40 new direct jobs with the carrier, and will also support the creation of 375 new jobs in the associated industry. Without forgetting that this new investment will further support the growth of local tourism and will strengthen the economic ties between Italy and other countries.

Let’s find out together what the new low cost routes departing from Fiumicino by Wizz Air.

From 1 June 2022, Wizz Air will operate on the Rome Fiumicino – Ibiza on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays with flights starting from 24.99 euros (one way), including taxes, administration, other non-optional expenses and one hand luggage (max: 40x30x20cm).

On the same date, and on the same days of the week, flights to the paradise of Palma de Mallorca will also take off, and always starting from 24.99 euros.

From 2 June, on Thursdays and Sundays, flights to Menorca will cross the skies (again for only 24.99 euros). The Rome – Preveza section will also be inaugurated in this same dara. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, and again from 2 June, flights to Belgrade will also depart with tickets for only 19.99 euros, as well as those for Podgorica and only 24.99 euros.

New routes from Rome Fiumicino also from 4 June and for spectacular destinations such as Rhodes and Cefalù, destinations that in the summer are the dream of many Italians. Tickets, already available on the website or from the application, start at just € 29.99.

Then we arrive in September where on the 26th, with daily programming, planes will take off for the capital of Spain, Madrid at a cost of only 24.99 euros. On Mondays and Fridays will be the flight shifts for Turku, in Finland (19.99 euros), Yerevan, capital of Armenia (19.99 euros) and Basel, the wonder of Switzerland (24.99 euros).

Wizz Air’s latest new low cost route from Rome Fiumicino will take off on 27 September for Lyon, route available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and with flights from only 24.99 euros.

Tickets for all the new destinations announced can already be purchased on the airline’s website and app.