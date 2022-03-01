Wladimir Klitschko’s message to Russia and…

Wladimir Klitschkoformer heavyweight champion, asked the towns of Russia and Belarus stop their work to harm the armed movement that is taking place in Ukraine.

“Every day you go to work and with that you help your army to get ammunition,” he said. wladimir in a video posted on his Instagram account. “To be shot at with missiles and to kill your ‘brothers and sisters,’ as many of you call us. They are a fraternal people, thank you, ”she added sarcastically.

The youngest of the Klitschko He continued with his message and asked the general population of both countries to remain in their homes as a sign of protest.

“Stay home!” added the Ukrainian. “Spend time with your family, friends, children, grandchildren. Do what we Ukrainians cannot do, because you are killing us, you are bombing us, you are not letting us live our lives!”

The call of wladimir included, for the first time, the people of Belarusland from which the Russian army also began its invasion towards Ukraine.

“Please stay home and don’t go to work,” he said. Klitschko. “Just stay home. In our support and against the war.”

Wladimir Klitschko sends a message to Russia and Belarus

Klitschko has been active on his social accounts with just over half a million followers on Twitter812 thousand in Instagram and 1.7 million in Facebooktelling in different languages ​​what happens as a measure to stop the conflict as soon as possible.

The government of Ukraine He asked his citizens to take up arms and defend their land, while the advance of the forces of Russia.

This has included women, teenagers and anyone willing to do it, including some former and current boxing champions in the country.

Like wladimir And his brother Vitalyother Ukrainian boxers are in your country as Vasyl Lomachenko and Oleksandr Usyk in the midst of armed conflict.