Wolf Cut: Billie Eilish hair between mullet and shag

R.ibelle, rock and suitable for those with a strong character, the Wolf Cut – halfway between a mullet and a shag – it is one of the trendiest cuts of the season aautumn-winter 2021/22.

From Miley Cyrus to Billie Eilish, there are more and more fans of this hairstyle that finds its dimension even for the most mature hair. The reason is simple: makes the hair voluminous but not tousled, and, if worn with the curtain bangs (or the curtain fringe) gives an immediate anti-aging effect. Giulio Ordonselli, Salon Director of Tony & Guy in Rome he reveals all the secrets of cutting.

Wolf Cut, where the cut comes from

With a strong appeal, the Wolf Cut is an extremely particular haircut and not suitable for everyone. Yet, although it may not be very easy to wear, he has managed to create a real group of enthusiasts.

“The Wolf Cut is a fusion of the famous Shag and Mullet and is currently depopulating with celebrities and non-celebrities,” he explains Giulio.

«The inspiration comes from the spunk dinner from the 70s and 80s, and it’s back in trend thanks to characters like Billie Eilish which has made it a real icon. It communicates a strong personality and a sense of rebellion, great for all those people who want to change. The pros? AND a very versatile and simple cut from adapt in the salon also in soft versions ».

Wolf Cut: who is it good for?

Despite the strong style, there are face shapes or hair types that it suits most. “In reality it is a versatile cut, very layered and fresh. It is indicated on all types of face, even on more particular, geometric faces. The scaling of the Wolf Cut in fact allows to soften even the hardest features »continues Giulio Ordonselli.

«To be able to adapt it, however, we must pay close attention to the combo of the scales and perimeters that must be worked and cut in a tailor-made way. There is no perfect texture, it all depends on what we want to achieve as a final result «.

The scales are the protagonists, “consequently the natural texture will tend to be more accentuated, creating that disheveled effect typical of this cut“.

Wolf Cut for winter 2021/22, in a longer or shorter version

The Wolf Cut took the podium as the most requested cut of summer 2021, how will haircut evolve for winter 2021/22?

“For this winter we will see it in two versions, depending on the attitude you want to communicate: the first with a Punk-Rock soul, where the lengths and scalings are extreme and sometimes combined with one curtain bangs (curtain fringe). The second version is for the more conservative, where the distances between scales and perimeters are reduced, with one more conventional and sober portability“.

What is the best color for the wolf cut?

And what about hair colors, will there be any news? «The perfect nuances for the Wolf Cut are those natural or block color, from the palette of blondes to that of organic colors inspired by nature such as copper ».

Loading... Advertisements

«What we want to emphasize is precisely the particularity of the cut, maintaining sober and minimal colors» specifies the hairstylist.

Maintenance at home

And what about home care? «It is a cut that requires low management even at home. The must haves for styling are definitely: a good texturizing product, such as Label.m Seat Salt, a very large round brush to prevent the hair from being blown out and a hairdryer «.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

We can therefore say enough to products and accessories that keep the hair at bay, «the intent of the Wolf Cut is precisely to accentuate and release the natural texture of the hair, creating a messy effect» concludes Giulio.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED