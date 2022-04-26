‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Now Says He’s a Cryptocurrency Guru
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Jordan Belfort lounged by the pool on a sunny April morning, sipping Red Bull and telling a cautionary tale. It wasn’t the usual story about him being jailed for 10 counts of stock fraud and money laundering: in this case, he was the victim. Last fall, he told a group of businessmen gathered at his palatial residence that a cybercriminal had stolen $300,000 worth of digital tokens from his cryptocurrency wallet.
He said he got the bad news over dinner one Friday and was telling a venture capitalist friend about the time he sank his yacht in a drug-crazed moment in the mid-1990s. After gaining access to Belfort’s account, the criminal transferred large amounts of ohm, a popular cryptocurrency, to another wallet, in a visible and public transaction that Belfort was unable to reverse. “You can see where the money is,” he said. “That’s the most frustrating thing.”
Belfort, 59, is well known for the film The wolf of Wall Street, a detailed autobiography about his dissipated career in high finance during the 1990s, which director Martin Scorsese adapted into a 2013 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio as the party animal. These days, in real life, Belfort is a sales consultant and advisor, charging tens of thousands of dollars to give private sessions.
This month, at his home in Miami Beach, he hosted nine amateur blockchain entrepreneurs for a weekend-long workshop on the crypto world (an opportunity to spend time with the Wolf and enjoy an “intimate financial experience”). ” with his friends in the crypto industry).
A long line of celebrities have attempted to cash in on the cryptocurrency boom, with appearances in widely derided crypto commercials or some kind of promotion of non-fungible tokens, the unique digital collectibles known as NFTs. Belfort commented that he has refused to participate in the worst offers. He turned down proposals to release a line of Wolf-themed NFTs, he said, even though he “could easily have pocketed 10 million.”
He is also a recent convert, having previously been a skeptic of cryptocurrencies. Not so long ago, he recorded a YouTube video about the dangers of bitcoin, which he called “vile madness” and “mass delusion.” However, he says that over the years he changed his mind, as he learned more about cryptocurrencies and prices skyrocketed.
Now, Belfort is an investor in a few startups, including a new NFT platform and an animal-themed digital project that he says is “trying to take the ecosystem of dogs and other pets and put it on the blockchain.”
Regardless of his credentials in the crypto world, there is no doubt that Belfort can speak on the subject of financial fraud, a huge problem in the digital asset industry. In the 1990s, the company he founded, Stratton Oakmont, operated a sophisticated stock-rigging scheme. At the height of his wealth, both he and his associates used massive amounts of cocaine and methaqualone (trade name quaalude), and frequently hired prostitutes. In the end, Belfort served 22 months in prison.
Because of that history, it may seem a bit surreal to hear a more mature and gray-haired Belfort proclaim that he “looks forward to regulation” of the crypto industry. “I’m not interested in separating people from their money,” he asserted. “It’s the opposite of what I do right now.”
However, the cryptocurrency workshop at his house was not free: guests paid a bitcoin for a place, or the equivalent in cash, approximately $40,000.
The workshop started at nine in the morning on a Saturday. The guests, selected from more than 600 applicants, strolled through Belfort’s backyard eating made-to-order omelets and exchanging tips on bitcoin mining and the token economy. A cryptocurrency miner from Kazakhstan was relaxing in the sun with an aspiring blockchain influencer who runs a roofing company in Idaho. A Florida businessman explained his plan to use NFT in a startup he touts as the Tinder of music. Some of the guests said that they had paid for the workshop because they are big fans of Lobo; others simply wanted to meet other entrepreneurs.
By 9:15 am, the mimosas were flowing, but neither were Belfort’s lights. “The US dollar is fried,” said coatings executive Doug Bartlett. A few minutes passed. The Wolf still did not appear. “Is the Wolf still asleep?” one of the guests asked aloud.
Finally, Belfort left the house, clad in faded jeans and sunglasses. Belfort has short dark hair; he is more wrinkled than he was in the nineties, but his face sports a perpetual youthful smile. He paused on the steps leading down from the porch and took in the scene: nine men dressed in various shades of business casual attire (polo shirts, sandals, casual shirts). “I guess we still have to work on getting women to adopt cryptocurrencies,” he said. “There have to be some girls here next year.” He paused. “Women”.
Someone gave Belfort a can of Red Bull (it was around 9:30 in the morning). “I’m going to need the sugar,” he said. After a few minutes of light conversation, he led the group into the dining room, where each seat at the table had a notebook and a copy of Way of the Wolfa sales manual that Belfort published in 2017.
Though Belfort has spent the last two decades rebuilding his reputation, there were signs of the old Wolf everywhere. Behind his seat at the head of the table, a shelf stocked with liquor took up most of the wall (he hasn’t used drugs in 25 years, he claimed, but he does drink sometimes). Next to the shelf was a poster whose design resembled an entry in the periodic table—Qu as a symbol for quaalude—and gave different “characteristics of drugs”, for example, the “best sex ever”.
After a round of presentations, Belfort began talking about the minutiae of cryptocurrencies, from the differences between Bitcoin and Ethereum to the rise of decentralized autonomous organizations. He shared his knowledge of cryptocurrency-based “smart contract” systems (“some really are very smart; some are dumb”) and recounted old anecdotes about his collaboration with DiCaprio and Scorsese.
“Leo had never used drugs,” he said. “I had to teach him.”
For a gathering of crypto evangelists, it was surprising that they spent so much time talking about their biggest losses. Nearly half of the group said they had been victims of cybercriminals. One guest recounted losing money when the Mt. Gox cryptocurrency exchange failed in 2014. Two others said they had lost large amounts of tokens on risky deals.
The atmosphere in the room perked up with the arrival of Chase Hero, the first in a series of guest speakers from Belfort for the weekend. A crypto investor and gamer, Hero stated that the stablecoins (cryptocurrencies whose value is tied to the US dollar) are “the greatest innovation since sliced bread.”
“She seems lively, not at all sane, and almost borders on a Ponzi scheme,” Hero said of her pet project. stablecoin. “That’s why it’s the perfect asset for crypto because that’s what these guys love.”
One of Belfort’s guests, Svein-Erik Nilsen, a Norwegian businessman, began to describe his own business ambitions. He asked Hero if he could give him any recommendations. The key to starting a new business, he replied, is aggressive marketing. “Imagine going to a Brazilian beach and trying to find a single attractive girl. There are 8 million,” Hero noted. “It’s the same idea, in this case. You have to advertise in a crazy way to promote it.”
A few hours later, the group met for dinner at Carbone, an elegant Miami Beach Italian restaurant where Belfort eats up to twice a week. Over caviar and rigatoni, some of the guests shared stories of their own debauchery; It turned out that Belfort wasn’t the only wolf in the room. Two guests talked about ways to get involved with younger women without risking having to “keep” them. Someone speculated on possible options for a prosperous strip club owner to bring NFTs into the business.
Soon the conversation jumped to a club in Japan where women are said to romp with octopuses. Belfort wanted to know more about the subject: were there beautiful women in Japan? Later, he showed the group a video he took on his iPhone at a S&M-themed bar, where waitresses spank patrons.
Artem Bespaloff, CEO of cryptocurrency mining company Asic Jungle, leaned across the table to describe his personal conversion to the Wolf’s methods. He planned to study medicine, he narrated, when he came across a copy of The wolf of Wall Street in the library.
“I thought, ‘This is what I want to do,’” Bespaloff recalled. “I stole the book from the library.”
“So I was a good influence,” Belfort said with a laugh. Either way, he commented, he regrets his behavior in those days…it was wrong and he could have gotten even richer if he hadn’t broken the law. “I missed the rise of the internet,” he lamented. “I would have made 100 times more money.”
“Well,” Bespaloff replied, “now you’re into cryptocurrency.”
“Life teaches you,” said Belfort.
