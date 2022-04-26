‘Wolf of Wall Street’ Now Says He’s a Cryptocurrency Guru

Regardless of his credentials in the crypto world, there is no doubt that Belfort can speak on the subject of financial fraud, a huge problem in the digital asset industry. In the 1990s, the company he founded, Stratton Oakmont, operated a sophisticated stock-rigging scheme. At the height of his wealth, both he and his associates used massive amounts of cocaine and methaqualone (trade name quaalude), and frequently hired prostitutes. In the end, Belfort served 22 months in prison.

Because of that history, it may seem a bit surreal to hear a more mature and gray-haired Belfort proclaim that he “looks forward to regulation” of the crypto industry. “I’m not interested in separating people from their money,” he asserted. “It’s the opposite of what I do right now.”

However, the cryptocurrency workshop at his house was not free: guests paid a bitcoin for a place, or the equivalent in cash, approximately $40,000.

The workshop started at nine in the morning on a Saturday. The guests, selected from more than 600 applicants, strolled through Belfort’s backyard eating made-to-order omelets and exchanging tips on bitcoin mining and the token economy. A cryptocurrency miner from Kazakhstan was relaxing in the sun with an aspiring blockchain influencer who runs a roofing company in Idaho. A Florida businessman explained his plan to use NFT in a startup he touts as the Tinder of music. Some of the guests said that they had paid for the workshop because they are big fans of Lobo; others simply wanted to meet other entrepreneurs.

By 9:15 am, the mimosas were flowing, but neither were Belfort’s lights. “The US dollar is fried,” said coatings executive Doug Bartlett. A few minutes passed. The Wolf still did not appear. “Is the Wolf still asleep?” one of the guests asked aloud.