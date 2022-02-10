Wolf Prize for Physics to a woman, hadn’t happened for 44 years – Physics & Mathematics

For the first time in 44 years the prestigious Wolf Prize for Physics has been awarded to a woman: it’s Anne L’Huillier, a French-born scientist who works at Lund University in Sweden. She shares recognition with Paul Corkum and Ferenc Krausz, “for pioneering and groundbreaking work in ultrafast laser science and attosecond physics and for demonstrating time-resolved imaging of the motion of electrons in atoms, molecules and solids.” . She announced the National Academy of the Lincei, of which Anne L’Huillier is a Foreign Member.

Shares recognition with Paul Corkum and Ferenc Krausz, “for pioneering and groundbreaking work in ultrafast laser science and attosecond physics and for demonstrating time-resolved imaging of electron motion in atoms, molecules and solids.” This was announced by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei, of which Anne L’Huillier is a Foreign Member.

Born in 1958, the scientist leads a research group in the field of attosecond physics, in which very short laser pulses lasting a few tens of trillionths of a second are used to study in real time the movement of electrons in atoms, molecules or solids at the same time. aim to understand at a fundamental level the electronic processes involved, for example, in chemical reactions. Anne L’Huillier’s contributions in this field range from generating attosecond pulses to their characterization and optimization.

Another equally important research field of his is the study of the dynamic behavior of matter once excited by these attosecond pulses of light. Of notable significance was the application of these impulses to atomic physics. Huillier is also a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences and a foreign member of the National Academy of Sciences (USA) and the Austrian Academy of Sciences.