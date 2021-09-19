“Wolf” the torment of feeling like a wolf – Cinema

A boy who feels he is a wolf. A mysterious clinic for the treatment of other teenagers who identify themselves as a dog or a parrot, a squirrel or a bear. The “Zoo”, as they call it, has a cruel “Zookeeper” to whom desperate parents entrust their children to return them to “normal” through a “cure” that spares no physical torture and psychological pressure. This is the world of “Wolf”, the second film by the Italian but transplanted director Nathalie Biancheri, which debuted this weekend at the Toronto International Film Festival and was sold out. Biancheri also wrote the screenplay, born from an original idea that came to her – she explained to ANSA – after reading an article on “species dysphoria” and on a woman who thought she was a cat. “Initially I had thought of a documentary”, says Nathalie: “But I soon realized that I was not interested in exploring this syndrome in the real world, I preferred to use it to reflect on the themes of identity using children who feel like animals as a starting point” . Wolf, shot entirely in Ireland and due out in the US on December 3, therefore describes an imaginary world in which the rare disease, not yet included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, is more widespread than it really is. The film, explains Biancheri, is an “allegory on the universal struggle to be oneself”, and on the efforts that society makes to put differences in line. It is also a story of an unlikely friendship that leads to the infatuation between the two protagonists, the boy-wolf Jacob, and Wildcat, a girl who grew up in the “Zoo” and who thinks, but maybe it’s just a performance, that she is a wild cat. But will he be able to renounce his true being for love and will he ever be able to deny the being that lies within him? The cast is exceptional: alongside Lily-Rose Depp (the daughter of Johnny Depp and singer Vanessa Paridis) in the part of Wildcat, and Paddy Considine, of “Peaky Blinders” and the future King Viserys in the prequel of “Throne of Swords” in that of the inflexible “Zookeeper”, the scene belongs to George McKay of “1917” who expresses Jacob’s increasingly dramatic torments to free himself from a body that does not feel his. Considered a “method actor” in the manner of Marlon Brando and one of the three finalists for the succession to Daniel Craig as James Bond, McKay entered the part while production was blocked during the lockdown, studying at home (and in the park). near home) every possible move on all fours to enter the body of a wolf as a human. (