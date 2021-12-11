Wolff: “Difficult for Verstappen to accept that certain moves will be punished” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The eyes of the whole Formula 1 world are obviously on the world championship battle between Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes e Max Verstappen of Red Bull, which will be decided in Sunday’s final race in Abu Dhabi. A world victory for the Brit would lead him to be the only driver in history to have won an astonishing eight championships, one more than Michael Schumacher, who stopped at seven in his career. Discussions are therefore cyclically reviving about who between the English and the German was the strongest, and in general about who is the greatest driver of all time. Toto Wolff has a clear idea about it: “No one will ever be bigger than Schumacher. Even though the stats see Lewis ahead, Michael has shaped a generation like no other, he is an iconic driver. It is also true that comparisons cannot be made between different generations, and Lewis is the greatest of his ”.

In the interview granted to the Germans of the Bild, the Austrian manager of Mercedes also spoke of the tensions between Hamilton and Verstappen: “Both deserve the world title and both have had their problems during the season. Max had accidents through no fault of his own, such as in Hungary, while Lewis had an engine. But now we have a real picture of their respective speeds ”. The fear of a possible accident in Abu Dhabi always holds court, but Wolff trusts the Commissioners: “After seeing similar situations over and over again in past races, it is positive that the Race Direction has made it clear that a new intentional accident will not be tolerated“. And he concluded: “It’s an extremely tough battle, but if you do a maneuver like that, you know you probably won’t be able to close the corner. But so far he got away with it and therefore it is difficult for him to accept that he will not be able to do it anymore, because at some point he would be punished for this move ”.