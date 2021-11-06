Wolff: “Engines? We are not happy, we could change them” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Four tenths accused to Valtteri Bottas, half a second to Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen set the record straight in PL2 of the Mexican Grand Prix (results here) and seriously ran for the role of super favorite for the weekend, should he need it. The superiority of Red Bull – also reflected by the strength of AlphaTauri – worries the Mercedes team principal not a little Toto Wolff, who appears frowned in his face and in words despite the double win in the morning and the ‘podium’ in the afternoon with both riders.

“The track suits Red Bull better. Something is missing from our car, we saw it today. Basically they are favorites on this track, but it’s not over yet, there’s tomorrow and then Sunday’s race. The biggest difficulty is the lack of grip on the car. We are much slower in high speed corners, which is normally our strong point, but today we tried to figure out how to improve the setup for tomorrow“, Said the Austrian a Sky Sport F1. Wolff also talked about the engine issue, another problem that does not make him sleep peacefully, given that Bottas is in the sixth power unit and Hamilton in the fourth, and others could be needed. “We are not calm. It is a problem for us this year, we have lost a lot of points, we are not 100% sure to finish the season with these engines and therefore we could change them again. The tension between me and Chris Horner? It is a normal situation when fighting for the World Cup. There is no pressure, they are just games. There is no pressure for Lewis either: he has won seven titles and is still going strong. Max is early in his career and is just as strong. It is no more difficult than defeating your teammate. It simply depends on the performance level of the machine“.