Wolff: “Hamilton in silence because he has no words” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton at the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, on live television, he made statements in the name of sportsmanship, congratulating Max Verstappen and taking part in the ceremony on the podium, a behavior rightly praised by several leading figures in motoring, including Mario Andretti. The seven-time world champion, however, then deserted the post-race press conference in which alongside Max Verstappen there was an empty seat in addition to Carlos Sainz.

The Mercedes driver has not even intervened on social networks anymore, including Instagram, a platform that has always seen it quite active and that now, as we have reported in recent days, sees it at zero profiles followed. Regarding this silence, the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that no wonder: “Hamilton is silent because he has no words”, the opinion of the number one of the wall of the Brackley team as reported by the newspaper motorsport-total.com.

Wolff in the press conference held on Thursday after the formalization of the Mercedes ‘surrender’ regarding the possible appeal against the decision taken by the Commissioners in Abu Dhabi underlined that Lewis Hamilton was disillusioned following the decision of Michael Masi, defined during those excited moments “A manipulation” of the race according to Hamilton. “It’s hard to go on when your faith in sport is compromised”added Wolff, who explained that he had been in contact with Hamilton in the days immediately following the conclusion of the championship. On Wednesday 15 December Mercedes celebrated the conquest of the Constructors’ title at its headquarters, celebrations in which Hamilton obviously also took part. Wolff did not, however, specify whether Lewis had a definite opinion or a active role in the renunciation of the appeal by the German house.