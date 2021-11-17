Wolff: “Heavy Hamilton disqualification for the championship” – F1 Team – Formula 1

Points that make the difference. Max Verstappen immediately underlined this when he got off his Red Bull at the end of the Brazilian Grand Prix, won by Lewis Hamilton with a show of strength with few precedents in F1 history. “I could have lost ten points in light of the forces on the pitch, so in the end having lost five is fine”, were the words of the championship leader, who with three races remaining in the championship has a 14-point advantage over the reigning champion. For Verstappen, therefore, it could be enough to finish ahead of Hamilton in one of the three appointments still scheduled to bring the world title closer, or two second places (without fastest lap for Hamilton) in the event of a zero for both duelists. The Dutch driver, in fact, has won nine races against the six of the seven-time world champion, who with two wins and one retirement would reach eight. A prospect that would make the ‘non’ race in Belgium decisive and ‘won’ by Verstappen.

An indigestible disqualification. Toto Wolff, reliving the weekend just archived at Interlagos, underlined precisely this aspect linked to the disqualification of Hamilton, millimeters in the right rear wing area that determined the verdict of the Commissioners: “That decision certainly doesn’t make the championship any easier – declared the number one of the Mercedes wall – in any case, the weekend just ended has brought the team together further and I am proud of the reaction we have seen, from Lewis Hamilton in the first place, but also from the whole team with Bottas doing his part in an excellent way “.

An uncharted territory. While awaiting the Federation’s decision regarding the right of review that Mercedes has requested to exercise against Max Verstappen for the defense maneuver on Lewis Hamilton, the Brackley team is focused on preparing for the Qatar Grand Prix: “We have prepared ourselves best – concluded Wolff – it is always a great stimulus to race on a new circuit. The free practice sessions will be fundamental and will be fully exploited to prepare for Qualifying and the Race “.