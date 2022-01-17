Wolff: “I’ll see Hamilton in February, not to drink tequila” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The sporting future of Lewis Hamilton this is what currently keeps Formula 1 fans in suspense but above all the Mercedes managers, who would like to avoid being a few weeks before the start of the new season without the certainty of being able to field the seven-time world champion on the track. The Englishman was neither seen nor heard from the controversial Abu Dhabi final. He officially received the title of Sir from Prince Charles, but he ‘disappeared’ in the media, no longer giving news of himself even on social networks, a tool that was previously a staple of # 44 communication.

The rumors about his possible retirement, driven by disillusionment towards the Circus after what happened on the Yas Marina circuit, overlap. The first to talk about a possible farewell to Hamilton racing was his team principal, Toto Wolff, which is probably also using this argument as a ‘weapon’ against the Federation, currently engaged in an investigation into the controversial events of 12 December last. Sooner or later, however, it will be necessary to dissolve the reserve on what will be the future of the most successful driver in the history of this sport. For this, pressed by the Austrian site Kronen Zeitung, Wolff has finally indicated a rough period in which he and Hamilton should finally meet.

“At the latest, we will meet again in February – revealed the Viennese manager, adding ironically that – it won’t be for drinking tequila. I’ve had enough in Abu Dhabi “. The reference is to the post-GP night in Abu Dhabi, in which Wolff celebrated the end of a grueling season with dances and a few too many drinks. The number one of the Mercedes pit wall, however, is convinced that his spearhead will be regularly on track next March 20 in Bahrain: “It doesn’t matter what obstacle was put in Lewis’s way. He has always known that he must speak on the track. Mind you, it’s incredibly difficult for him until he can tell the difference between what was right and wrong. It just needs time “he concluded.