Wolff: “I’m worried, the pole already seemed ours” – F1 Team – Formula 1

“After what we observed in Q1 and Q2 the pole position seemed easily in our hands, but we suddenly lost all the performance”. Toto Wolff highlights a factor that had already occurred yesterday when, at the end of the second free practice session, the drivers performed the race pace simulation. As the sun goes down and the temperatures go down, Red Bull goes up in performance, as Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez had highlighted yesterday in their long run respectively with soft and medium tires and the Dutchman reiterated it today with a truly impressive pole position.

“I’m worried about tomorrow because our long runs were good, but Red Bull had the tires in the perfect operating window unlike what we found”, added the Mercedes team principal. Max Verstappen and Red Bull have decided to mount an unloaded wing to withstand the top speed of the W12, but according to Wolff Hamilton he won’t be able to count on that much more downforce: “We also opted for the lighter wing, so the only big difference will be the fact that we will start with a different compound to theirs. For now, the game is 1-0 for Red Bull, who have also been very brilliant with the game of the trails. Now we will have to recover ”.