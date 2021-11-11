Wolff: “In recent years Interlagos is more suited to Red Bull” – F1 Team – Formula 1

After taking the front row of the Mexican Grand Prix starting grid with Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes he certainly did not expect to come out of the clash with Red Bull sharply reduced by a decidedly negative confrontation on the track for the Silver Arrows dressed in black. Max Verstappen in fact – favored by the space left by Bottas at the start – took the lead at the first corner, easily escaping and winning the race by posting. Thus Mercedes saw rivals approach -1 in the constructors ‘standings and Verstappen widen the gap over Hamilton in the drivers’ standings to +19. The Anglo-German team hopes to reverse the negative trend soon, perhaps already starting with the Brazil stage, which saw the team climb to the top step of the podium four times, two with Nico Rosberg (2014 and 2015) and as many with Lewis Hamilton (2016 and 2018).

Toto Wolff presented the Interlagos event as follows: “Going back to the last race in Mexico, it was a weekend where we limited the damage. Considering the characteristics of the track, we knew it would be a demanding weekend, as happened on Sunday. Victory was never within our grasp, but Lewis gave everything to hold on to second place, with a car that probably should have finished third. It was a very important display of defensive driving and secured valuable points in both championships. Valtteri’s pole lap was spectacular and this made Sunday’s result even more painful. We know that what has happened will make him even more determined to fight back ”.

And he continued: “The positive note is that with a trio of races you don’t have to wait long for new opportunities. We are happy to return to Brazil, where there will be passionate fans and such an iconic track as Interlagos. It hasn’t been the best track for us in recent seasons and turned out to be more suited to Red Bull, but in this championship anything can happen and there will be other occasions given by the sprint race. We will give our best at the Brazilian GP and in subsequent races. We have the privilege of still being in the fight at this point in the season and we expect the titles to be awarded on the wire. We have a bit to catch up and we know it will be an intense battle. We will continue to push and keep our eyes on the final goal “, concluded Wolff.