Wolff: “Mercedes profitable, soon Ferrari and McLaren will be profitable too” – F1 Team – Formula 1

“Since 2021, Mercedes is a profitable team in the balance between the expenses incurred and the revenues generated”. Toto Wolff stated that – excluding costs related to engine development – in conjunction with the debut of the budget cap (set at 145 million dollars in 2021, 140 in 2022 and 135 from 2023 onwards) the Brackley team has reached the ‘breakeven ‘budget in terms of budgeted expenses and revenue generated from participation in the F1 world championship. An important result that marks the first step towards the sustainability of the category.

The maximum car formula sees only ten teams at the start, destined to increase significantly in value in a few years: “I can’t figure out how much an F1 team can be worth – said Toto Wolff interviewed by the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – but I believe by now we have reached the figures of an NBA or NFL franchise. The entry into F1 of a new team has a very high cost of 200 million dollars of registration, this means that the value of those who are already present in the Circus increases. In addition, starting to be profitable ‘companies’ increases the credibility of the league. I believe that Ferrari and McLaren will be the next to reach this status ”.

Asked that twelve may not be the perfect number of teams at the start, Wolff replied: “I think ten is already fine, with more teams the gains should be further diluted”. New entries, however, are not to be excluded because now the regulation to challenge Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull ‘suffices’ 150 million dollars without registration: “With the budget cap it is written that more than a certain amount of money cannot be spent. In the past, no one knew how much money it would cost to compete against Ferrari, Red Bull or Mercedes ”.