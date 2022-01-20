Wolff: “There won’t be a car one second faster” – F1 Team – Formula 1

One of the most discussed topics in this winter of approaching the on-track debut of the 2022 single-seaters, officially set with the Barcelona tests that will start on February 21, is undoubtedly that of regulatory revolution and the possibility that some team has studied some innovative solution that could put it in front of the others in an unexpected way. The thought obviously goes to the case of the Brawn GP capable of winning the world championship as an absolute outsider with a particular design of the diffuser, which gave it a huge advantage in the early stages of the 2009 championship, winning six of the first seven races and accumulating decisive points for the conquest. of the drivers ‘and constructors’ titles.

In recent weeks, the Federation, through the voice of the Tombazis technical director, has made it clear that solutions in line with the spirit of the regulation will not be tolerated. The team principals remained more buttoned up and Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko did not hide fears precisely about the area that favored the success of the Brawn GP thirteen years ago: “The new rules represent an unknown factor, especially as regards the speaker”, the former Austrian pilot had warned. Toto Wolff, Mercedes number one, he is convinced in a balance of forces on the field: “I believe the budget cap will put everyone on the same level. If anyone finds a regulatory loophole, everyone will go and recreate it. The cars will all be very similar. Maybe there could be some differences in the first year, after which there will be balance. But there will no longer be a team that will have a one second advantage compared to the other”, he assured the Germans of Auto, Motor und Sport, concluding: “The development of 2022 cars is increasing so rapidly that it is not possible to know who will do it better and smarter ”.