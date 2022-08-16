Wolfgang Petersen died, five movies to remember the German director streaming

“Troy” is one of the German director’s most successful films, grossing more than $497 million. (Warner Bros.)

During the six decades of his professional career, the German director Wolfgang Petersen He went from being a theater lover in his native Germany to one of the most prolific filmmakers of the late 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s, directing countless celebrities such as Harrison Ford, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Dennis Quaid, Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich, Dustin Hoffman, Morgan Freeman Y Edward Norton, between many more.

petersen He was 81 years old when he died this Tuesday at his residence in Brentwood, Calif.a pancreatic cancer victim, while in the company of his wife of half a century, Marie Antoinette.

“The Neverending Story” was considered the most expensive film co-produced by West Germany. (Warner Bros.)

The director began his career as a filmmaker in Germany with the movie Das Boot, which was nominated for six Academy Awards. Two of them went to petersen for Adapted Screenplay and Directing, and was also nominated for an award BAFTA and a prize DGA.

After this success, Hollywood He didn’t let it go and for the next three decades he dedicated himself to making a dozen commercial action successes that ended in 2006 when he directed Poseidonthe last job he did in the United States.

“Perfect Storm” was released in 2000 and earned $328 million at the box office. (Warner Bros.)

Below is a list of the director’s five must-see films that can be seen in streaming.

The Never Ending Story – The endless story (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen from a screenplay based on the novel of the same name by Michael Ende. (Warner Bros.)



It is a 1984 epic fantasy film based on the novel of the same name by Michael Endeon Bastian Balthazar Buxa shy and marginalized 10-year-old boy raised by his recently widowed father in the city of Forest, Washington. One day fleeing from the stalkers of him, he reads a magical book that tells the story of a young warrior whose task is to stop a dark force called the Any to engulf a mystical world.

At the time of its release, this film, which is available on hbo maxwas the most expensive produced outside the USA wave Soviet Union. The film starring Noah Hathaway, Barrett Oliver, Tami Stronach, Patricia HayesIt was the first of the trilogy. Never Ending Story and was followed by two sequels.

Air Force One (1997)

The film received a 78% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Sony Pictures)

In this film, the president james marshall (Harrison Ford) is trapped aboard his presidential plane, the Air Force Onewhen he was kidnapped by Russian terrorists, led by the sadist Egor Korshunov (Gary Oldman). While the terrorists plan for the president Marshall have the russian president free the vicious dictator of KazakhstanThe general ivan radek (Jurgen Prochnow), President Marshall, a former soldier and Medal of Honor recipient, quietly fights against Korshunov and his men on board and saves the hostages, including his own family.

Meanwhile, the vice president Kathryn Bennett (Glenn Close) manages the crisis from the situation room of the White House. Air Force Onewhich can be seen in Star+ is unanimously considered one of the best action movie set movies, due in large part to the performance of Gary Oldman.

The Perfect Storm (2000)

The film is based on the real case that happened in 1991. (Warner Bros.)

It is an American biographical disaster drama film adapted from the 1997 nonfiction book of the same title by sebastian jungerwhich tells the story of andrea gaila commercial fishing boat that was lost at sea with its entire crew after being caught in the Perfect storm from 1991.

The movie that is available in hbo maxis starring George Clooney, Mark Wahlberg, William Fichtner, John C. Reilly, Diane Lane, Karen Allen Y Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. She was nominated for two awards Oscar for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. It grossed $328 million worldwide.

Troy (2004)

Some exterior scenes were filmed in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Warner Bros.)

American epic war film that was loosely based on the history of the Trojan War and the Iliada poem by Homer. start with agamemnonKing of mycenaewhich subdued all the Greek kingdoms except Thessaly. The two sides have raised armies to meet each other on the battlefield, but agamemnon proposes a singular combat between two champions.

Like many movies based on mythological events, there are a number of inaccuracies, though that didn’t stop it from being nominated for 11 awards. Oscar, winning two. The film grossed over $497 million worldwide, making it the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2004 and one of the top 150 highest-grossing films of all time. It is available in Netflix.

Poseidon (2006)

This was the last film Petersen made in Hollywood. (Warner Bros.)

When a giant wave capsizes a luxury cruise ship in the middle of the North Atlantic Oceane, a small group of survivors become unlikely allies in a battle for their lives. As the unstable ship is rapidly flooded with water, they are faced with unimaginable odds and vital challenges. altering decisions in their desperate struggle to get to the surface.

The movie that can be seen in Prime Videois starring is starring Kurt Russell, Josh Lucas, Richard Dreyfuss Y emmy rossum, was nominated at the 79th Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects. It grossed $181 million worldwide on a $160 million budget; however, after promotion and distribution costs, the studio lost around $69 million.

