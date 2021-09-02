Wolfman, 5 things you may not know about the film with Benicio Del Toro and Anthony Hopkins

Tonight on Mediaset 20 Wolfman is back on the air, remake of the 1941 horror classic of the same name starring Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins and Emily Blunt. Waiting for news on the reboot starring Ryan Gosling, here are 5 curiosities and background not to be missed on the 2010 film:

The bear owned by the gypsies is actually a ‘ recycled animation from The Golden Compass , the adaptation of the first volume of These Dark Materials released in 2007. The polar bear of the fantasy has in fact been transformed into a Grizzly.

, the adaptation of the first volume of These Dark Materials released in 2007. The polar bear of the fantasy has in fact been transformed into a Grizzly. Wolfman is one of two werewolf films to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup (to Rick Baker and Dave Elsey). The other is John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London, also assigned to make-up artist Rick Baker.

(to Rick Baker and Dave Elsey). The other is John Landis’ An American Werewolf in London, also assigned to make-up artist Rick Baker. The film turned out to be a giant flop at the box office , with just € 146 million collected against a production budget of € 150 million.

, with just € 146 million collected against a production budget of € 150 million. Lead producer and performer Benicio Del Toro is a big fan of the original 1941 The Wolf Man. He has in fact remained connected to the remake project since its first announcement in 2006 despite several directorial changes.

There original soundtrack by Danny Elfman, inspired by the work done by Wojciech Kiler on Bram Stoker’s Dracula, at one point it was shelved because according to the production it was not suitable for the tone assumed by the film after the additional shots. Paul Haslinger was supposed to replace him, but eventually Universal decided to reinstate Elfman’s gothic music.

For other insights, we leave you to the 5 films about werewolves to see absolutely.