Wolfman: Did a character from the movie really exist and investigate Jack the Ripper?

Apparently, a character from the Wolfman movie would actually exist and investigate the crimes committed by Jack the Ripper.

Horror cinema has often created a shared universe full of tributes and quotes. To connect Wolfman and The true story of Jack the Ripper would be Francis Aberline, character from the movie 2010 starring Hugo Weaving inspired by Frederick Abberline, London Metropolitan Police Chief really existed and a leading figure in the investigation of the Jack the Ripper murders in 1888.

Anthony Hopkins and Benicio Del Toro in a scene from The Wolf Man

In the film Wolfman, directed by Joe Johnston in 2010, Francis Aberline plays a key role. The detective, played by Hugo Weaving, is nothing more than a fictionalized version of Frederick Abberline, who comes to investigate the savage killings that take place in the fictional English village of Blackmoor, although the protagonist, during an interrogation, asks Abberline if he is the same as yes “dealt with the Ripper case” a couple of years ago. Francis was also Frederick Abberline’s nickname in his real life.

In 1888, Frederick Abberline was put in charge of the various detectives who were investigating the murders of Jack the Ripper. In particular, Chief Inspector Walter Dew describes him as a man with the likeness of a bank manager, whose deep knowledge of the area quickly made him the most important member of the Whitechapel homicide investigation team.

Abberline retired from the police on February 8, 1892, after receiving 84 commendations and awards, and worked for three years as a private investigator in Monte Carlo, before becoming the leader of the Pinkerton European Investigation Agency, in which he worked for 12 years. .

As reported last year by Deadline, Blumhouse and Universal will produce the new Wolfman movie, which will be directed by Leigh Whannell and starring Ryan Gosling.