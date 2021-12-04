“Wolfman” Saturday 4th December 2021

The horror film tonight on TV: “Wolfman” Saturday 4 December 2021 at 9.15 pm on Italia 2 (Canale 66)

Wolfman (The Wolfman) is a 2010 film directed by Joe Johnston starring Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt and Hugo Weaving, remake of the classic The wolf man (1941).

The film was released on the American cinema circuit on February 13, 2010, and in Italy on February 19, 2010.

England, 1891. Following the death of his brother Ben, Lawrence Talbot, eldest son of the English nobleman Sir John Talbot, returns home to Blackmoor Heath after having lived many years as a theater actor in the United States; here, welcomed by his father and his servant Singh, he meets Gwen, the fiancée of his deceased brother, destroyed by the incident. Lawrence begins to investigate the death of his brother, who appears to have been mauled by a beast on a full moon night. After a few days, he goes to a nearby gypsy camp to consult the visionary Maleva, in the hope that she will make him understand what could have killed his brother; but during his stay among the gypsies comes the beast that killed his brother, which exterminates many of the gypsies and leaves Lawrence dying after having fatally bitten him. After this event, Lawrence begins to feel strange.

Inspector Frederick Abberline of Scotland Yard arrives in his city and immediately begins to investigate and harbor suspicions about the Talbot family. One night Lawrence discovers that his father always locks himself up in a crypt dedicated to his mother (who died years earlier); and as he sees and discovers these things, his first transformation into a werewolf takes place. Lawrence manages to get out of the crypt and goes to a forest where many men were ready to kill him, but Lawrence manages to kill them all by demonstrating his super strength and ferocity. The next day Lawrence, wounded and covered in blood, is indicated by his father as the murderer who has been sowing terror for days, so that no one can suspect the dual nature of his son, who has therefore become a werewolf.

Apparently pitied by his father John, Lawrence is captured and locked up in an asylum in Lambeth, in the heart of London, to be cured of a supposed clinical lycanthropy. Here his father comes to visit him and reveals that he too is a werewolf, as he was bitten by a wild werewolf boy killed in a cave during a colonial expedition to India, where he also met his servant Singh. So, John is the beast that bit Lawrence into a wolf, and that killed his mother (an episode that Lawrence now remembers well, with the mother held in the arms of his father / werewolf, with his throat slashed and blood all over the place, while he thought she had cut her throat). After this mourning, every night of the full moon, except those in which a little Wolfsbane potion was left, John let the servant Singh lock himself in the crypt so as not to sow death; however when Ben had communicated his desire to leave the family home to marry Gwen, John had not accepted it, and so, that night of the full moon he was drunk, becoming uncontrollable, and since Singh was unable to chain him, he did not as soon as he had turned into a beast, fortunately not noticing Singh, he had torn apart his second son. In this way the ferocious hatred against his father grows in Lawrence.

So on a full moon night the doctors, convinced that they had treated him, to show him that he would not be transformed, tie him to a chair and place him in the center of a room (in which detective Abberline is also present), observed by many. scholars in the light of the newly risen moon; however Lawrence turns into a wolf, kills most of the doctors and, escaped, sows terror on the streets of London. The next morning, resumed in human form, Lawrence tries to take refuge from Gwen, with whom he kisses and becomes engaged, but is discovered and goes to Talbot Hall, the family residence in Blackmoor, to have his father John arrested, responsible for the its condition. Upon entering, he discovers that Singh was also killed by his father the night before. But as he holds John hostage and attempts to shoot him, he discovers that the rifle’s silver bullets are powder-free and so John begins to beat up his son, but a full moon appears right away. So the two, transformed into werewolves, find themselves fighting together in a fight to the death from which Lawrence emerges victorious and kills his father, beheading and burning him. But in the fight Talbot also bites detective Abberline, who had intervened.

Now hunted down by the villagers and homeless, the werewolf Lawrence is reluctantly killed by Gwen, the only person who has managed to love the beast and the only one who could free him from the curse by loving him. Lawrence, under Gwen’s pained eyes, dies, also because Gwen’s gun had loaded silver bullets.

Meanwhile, the panting and bleeding detective Abberline arrives who, observing the moon, after being bitten by Lawrence, wonders what fate awaits him now that the curse is in him.

Directed by Joe Johnston

With Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt and Hugo Weaving

