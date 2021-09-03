“Wolfman”, tonight on tv the film that won the Oscars for the best makeup category

It will air tonight on Mediaset 20 at 21.10 “Wolfman“, Released in 2010 and remake of the classic”The wolf man” (from George Waggner, 1941). The director of this remake is Joe Johnston, known for directing films such as “Honey, I shrunk the boys“,”Jumanji” And “Captain America – The First Avenger“. The main cast of “Wolfman” is composed by Benicio del Toro, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, Hugo Weaving, Cristina Contes, David Sterne and Max von Sydow.

Plot of “Wolfman”

The childhood of Lawrence Talbot (Benicio del Toro) ends with the death of his mother. He, eldest son of the English noble sir John Talbot (Anthony Hopkins), he spends many years trying to forget and recover from the tragedy. Due to this dramatic event, Lawrence decides to leave mysterious village of Blackmoor. However, when his brother’s girlfriend, Gwen Conliffe (Emily Blunt), contacts him to help her find her missing partner, Lawrence chooses to return to Blackmoor and to collaborate with his father in research.

It won’t be a nice return for Lawrence as the villagers are devastated by the extermination that an entity with brute force and an unstoppable desire for blood is carrying out on full moon nights. To end this slaughter, Lawrence Talbot he will have to kill the creature that roams the woods at night. The clash with this being will lead the protagonist to discover a part of himself that he had not discovered until that moment.

The Oscar given to Rick Baker

Although the remake has not received excellent feedback from audiences and critics, it boasts of having won the Oscar for the best makeup category. The prize was awarded Rick Baker, the same one who worked on the make-up for numerous films including the first two chapters of “Star Wars” And “An American wolf in London“. The soundtrack of the film, on the other hand, was entrusted to Danny Elfman, regular collaborator of Tim Burton.

Jacky Debach

