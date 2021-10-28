Wolfman with Ryan Gosling, directs Derek Cianfrance

Derek Cianfrance, who previously directed Ryan Gosling in Come un thunder and Blue Valentine, will direct the new Wolfman played by the actor.

A new one has been in pre-production for a year Wolfman interpreted by Ryan Gosling, but the initial involvement as a director of Leigh Whannell (which for Universal in 2020 has already dealt with the other “monster” Invisible Man) has been denied: the direction will in fact be entrusted to Derek Cianfrance, who already has a professional and creative background with Gosling, having directed him in Like a thunder And Blue Valentine.

Whannell’s departure is actually linked to other commitments of the latter, and it seems that it was Gosling, very determined to pursue his not yet revealed idea for the film, to rethink his friend Derek. It was not taken for granted that he accepted, because Cianfrance will thus have to face one production for a major, not the independent work he is used to. Despite this, the new approach of the Universal to its historical “monstrous” brands it changed after flop of the Mummy with Tom Cruise, giving free rein to an authorial film-by-film approach, with no obligation to “universe“various of a paramarvelian mold. On the other hand, the same Unlivable man by Whannell cost just $ 7 million, produced by Blumhouse, grossing 143: numbers like Saw, without the anxieties of the blockbuster.

We still don’t know what the approach will be for new Wolfman, but it seems that Gosling focuses on a contemporary setting and not in costume, as instead happened for the underestimated Wolfman (2010) with Benicio del Toro.

