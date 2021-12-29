Wolverine, a fan art brings Hugh Jackman to the Marvel Universe. And it is the most beautiful image you will see today [FOTO]

It’s been 4 years now since Hugh Jackman brought his iconic one to the screen for the last time Wolverine in the movie Logan. A definitive goodbye, considered the same script of the project, despite the fact that many have not lost hope for his return in theMarvel universe, especially since Disney acquired the production company that owned the rights to the character, Fox.

Before then it had not been possible to bring the mutants to the stage alongside Iron Man, Captain America and the others Avengers. Not surprisingly too Wanda And Pietro Maximoff they were treated by the brothers Russian as empowered humans and not as the children of Magneto. But when the transition happened and the characters could finally be united in a potential new project, the Australian actor had already officially closed with his character and denied the possibility of returning to his role again.

Despite this definitive no, however, fans not only never stopped hoping, but also imagined how the hero could be if he were part of the Avengers ensemble. In the concept, in particular, Logan returns with his unforgettable yellow costume, which however he wore only in comics and never in the films dedicated to him. The dress was in fact briefly shown at the end of Wolverine – The immortal, but Hugh Jackman never wore it on screen. In the imagination of Malcolm Kenneth, who created the fan art, the X-Men uniform becomes an Avengers-style armor and is also riddled with shots, to add pathos to the image.

The same author also commented on his work in the same post: «Part of me will always be sad knowing that we will never see Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Universe and wear the iconic Wolverine costume from the comics. He is the hero of my childhood, the best ever and will always be Logan“.

