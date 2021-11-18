Wolverine, a totally new version of the Marvel hero is coming [FOTO]

The fans Marvel are preparing to welcome new heroes on the big and small screen: from Adam Warlock to She-Hulk, from Moon Knight to the next Blade, there will be iconic and well-known characters. No news for now on the future of X-Men and its most representative face: Wolverine.

After the acquisition of Fox, we only await the moment in which the mutants will join the MCU, but the biggest unknown is precisely on Logan, currently left without an interpreter after the farewell to the part of Hugh Jackman. Waiting to understand what will happen between movies and TV series, Marvel has just shown a possible new version of Wolverine, completely different from what we are used to.

In fact, one has been announced new comic series about What if…? and it seems that it will also include a new version of the hero. The image chosen to anticipate the arrival of the series, a March 2022, it’s a Wolverine hybridized with Miles Morales’ Spider-Man. It looks like a young and black version of the X-Men, but that’s not the only novelty: this Wolverine will indeed have four claws instead of the canonical three also seen in the films with Hugh Jackman; moreover, the iconic blue and yellow colors have disappeared, replaced by the red and black typical of Spider-Man.

The announcement of a new series on What if…?, non-canonical stories first published in 1977, is probably due to the fact that i Marvel Studios have focused heavily on this type of narration: after the end of the first, it has already been confirmed a second season and the events seen on Disney + may also have an effect on upcoming MCU films.

Waiting to see what they will do with this new version of Wolverine, what do you think? Does it come “too much” from the canon? Let us know as always in the comments.

