Wolverine, all the curiosities about the film with Hugh Jackman

It goes on the air tonight on tv wednesday 5 january 2022 the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine prime time on Channel 20 with Hugh Jackman: we discover all the curiosity of the 2009 fantasy film directed by Gavin Hood.

This is the fourth time that Hugh Jackman plays the role of the famous mutant Wolverine. Still a tough test for his physique. A film that has tried in every way to become independent from comics, creating various connections and taking liberties that have however infuriated the fans.

An important role is that of Liev Schreiber, who plays Victor Creed, aka Sabretooth. It was Jackman himself who wanted him on set. I highly recommend him to the production, having worked with him before. He said he saw in the actor the right amount of competitiveness to bring that constant confrontation between the characters on the set and to the cinema. So it was. The two actors in fact gave life to constant comparisons during the training phase to give shape to their respective mutants.

Instead of using a special suit proposed by the poduction to appear “bigger”, Schreiber preferred to train following a very tough regime, so as to be a credible opponent for Hugh Jackman on a visual level.

The film did not appeal to the audience as much as to the protagonist. The Australian actor has in fact explained that he strongly wanted to make Wolverine – The Immortal in order to redeem the character. Mission failed, unfortunately. The mutant’s real tail shot happened with Logan in 2017.

In a scene later canceled from the final version of the film, a white-haired African girl also appeared: it was obviously Ororo Munroe, better known as Tempesta, one of the most iconic X-Men ever (and a character loved by the public, in general) .

Liev Schreiber was recommended to produce by Hugh Jackman, who had worked with him on Kate & Leopold.

We leave you the trailer of the 2009 film directed by Gavin Hood starring Hugh Jackman.