Wolverine, check out this Hugh Jackman approved street art

Despite having finally said goodbye to the role of Wolverine Years ago, Hugh Jackman and his character have not yet been replaced with a new cinematic iteration and fans and enthusiasts around the world continue to pay homage to their favorite X-Man. As happens in a coffee shop where a dedicated street art has appeared.

Street art was immortalized by Jackman himself who immediately approved it and raised it to one of his absolute favorites dedicated to the Marvel character. “But first let’s have a coffee“, wrote the actor on his social profiles, sharing the sketch and tagging the company he has helped to sponsor in recent years, Laughing Man Coffee, which in recent years has been involved in supporting coffee farms with its social programs dedicated to families and children of farmers.

In recent months there has been discussions about who could inherit the role of Wolverine at Marvel Studios, and the names of Tom Hardy and Anthony Starr of The Boys have been made, as well as Keanu Reeves has always dreamed of playing him.

Also, prior to Disney’s acquisition of Fox, a spin-off on Dafne Keen or X-23, a character who makes an appearance in James Mangold’s Logan – The Wolverine, was in the works. Everything then faded due to the merger with Disney, which has eliminated the Fox mutant course and is now ready together with Marvel Studios to reboot the characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in a recent interview with Elle, Keen actually confirmed the existence of a spin-off then set aside after the merger.

Reveals the protagonist of His Dark Materials by BBC: “Someone had suggested that there might be another [di film su X-23], but this was a long time ago, when we were still shooting Logan. After that they never contacted me again but the motivation seems quite evident“.