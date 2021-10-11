News

Wolverine: for the Russo brothers, finding Hugh Jackman’s replacement will be a complicated operation | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

When will we review Wolverine and the team of X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It is difficult to say and establish with certainty even if, according to some theories, last Friday’s episode of WandaVision could, the conditional is a must, have given us some clue (or, on the contrary, completely misled).

Given their experience with everything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during the promotion of their latest effort, Cherry, the Russo brothers inevitably also talked about the complicated recasting operation of Wolverine explaining that, from their point of view, finding a replacement for Hugh Jackman will be anything but simple.

During the podcast Light, Camera, Barstool expressed themselves as follows:

Bringing him back to the big screen will be very tough because Hugh Jackman’s performance is at an almost unattainable level. It’s like when you have to find a new Batman: you have to work hard to find an actor who can actually and materially give something different to the character. [rispetto a quanto visto in precedenza, ndr.]. But, personally, I’d really love to see it on the big screen.

The Russos are also convinced that, with Wolverine, Marvel Studios don’t have to do anything rash:

I think the best thing is to just take a break, without a shadow of a doubt. You need to cleanse your palate a little, wash the towel, let people enjoy what it was and then, when the time comes, propose something new. Which, at some point, we would love to see too.

This “something new” will actually come with WandaVision? We’ll see. Meanwhile, we remind you that every Saturday morning, at 12, we will comment on the new episode of the Marvel Studios TV series on our Twitch channel BadTasteItalia in a live full of spoilers and conjectures.

What do you think of what the Russos said about Wolverine’s recasting? Tell us in the comments!

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
909
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
906
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
894
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
888
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
878
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
825
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
625
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top