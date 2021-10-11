Wolverine: for the Russo brothers, finding Hugh Jackman’s replacement will be a complicated operation | Cinema

When will we reviewand the team ofin the Marvel Cinematic Universe? It is difficult to say and establish with certainty even if, according to some theories, last Friday’s episode ofcould, the conditional is a must, have given us some clue (or, on the contrary, completely misled).

Given their experience with everything to do with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during the promotion of their latest effort, Cherry, the Russo brothers inevitably also talked about the complicated recasting operation of Wolverine explaining that, from their point of view, finding a replacement for Hugh Jackman will be anything but simple.

During the podcast Light, Camera, Barstool expressed themselves as follows:

Bringing him back to the big screen will be very tough because Hugh Jackman’s performance is at an almost unattainable level. It’s like when you have to find a new Batman: you have to work hard to find an actor who can actually and materially give something different to the character. [rispetto a quanto visto in precedenza, ndr.]. But, personally, I’d really love to see it on the big screen.

The Russos are also convinced that, with Wolverine, Marvel Studios don’t have to do anything rash:

I think the best thing is to just take a break, without a shadow of a doubt. You need to cleanse your palate a little, wash the towel, let people enjoy what it was and then, when the time comes, propose something new. Which, at some point, we would love to see too.

