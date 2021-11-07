Wolverine, Hugh Jackman makes fans nostalgic with a snap [FOTO]

4 years have passed since the release of Logan – The Wolverine, the latest installment in the clawed mutant franchise produced by 20th Century Fox which serves as a swan song for the superhero played by Hugh Jackman.

Among the most loved actors of the new millennium, precisely because of the role Marvel, Jackman has captivated with a role he has always given 100% to, both physically and emotionally, from first appearing in X-Men (2000) to the last Logan – The Wolverine (2017). The character also appears in a short sequence of X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) but is totally absent from X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) due to the excessive age difference with Sophie Turner who interprets Jean Gray, character with whom Wolverine is having an affair in the comics.

In the last few hours, the actor has shared an old shot of him in the gym during one of the many intense physical workouts for the filming of the film.

In the photo we see the actor engaged in a heavy workout, with a huge barbell and an iron belt, and with the look he sported in Logan – The Wolverine. In the description, Jackman jokingly adds: “Is it just me … or does it look like this guy is in a lot of pain?”.

HERE THE PHOTO OF HUGH JACKMAN IN THE GYM.

Despite his farewell to the role, Hugh Jackman has repeatedly teased fans about a possible return of Wolverine In the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The role, in all probability, will undergo a recasting following the purchase of the 20th Century Fox from The Walt Disney Company, but many are hoping to see Jackman again for one last cameo in the MCU.

Before arriving at a new reboot of X-Men, Jackman may appear one last time in films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (recently postponed to May 2022), which will play a lot with the idea of ​​Multiverse and show alternate versions of MCU heroes from other universes. It could be the perfect opportunity to give Jackman a small role.

