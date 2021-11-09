Wolverine: Hugh Jackman remembers hard training to become the first X-Men (PHOTO)

A little nostalgia for the past for Hugh Jackman, which he shared with his fans one snapshot of his workouts to become strong like Wolverine, joking that the exercises were really strenuous.

When you think of Hugh Jackman, Wolverine immediately comes to mind, the character he played from 2000 until 2017, when he officially abandoned the X-Men after Logan – The Wolverine. Who knows, maybe these days the star is a little melancholy and for this he posted on Instagram a photo of his training for the film set, writing:

“Is it me or does the guy in the picture look seriously in trouble?”

In fact, it seems that Hugh Jackman is making a huge effort in the published photography, also because we know how much he cared about the character of Wolverine and to be as believable as possible.

It can be said that Hugh Jackman was a real precursor of superheroes, when with X-Men in 2000 and with all the cast he gave life to the very first cinecomic in history, followed years later by the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Training wasn’t the only painful part of Wolverine prep work. In 2017, in fact, High Jackman told EW that his body bore the scars of the metal claws characteristic of the character:

“I had to practice not to hit people. And one thing I neglected to practice was the follow-through. I have a number of scars on my thighs, and it’s not pleasant. I got close enough to some sensitive areas, but it’s okay. “.