Wolverine: Hugh Jackman remembers the voice actor of the Marvel hero on the day of his disappearance

Wolverine’s Brazilian voice actor Isaac Bardavid left us at the age of 91 and Hugh Jackman wanted to pay tribute to him with an Instagram post.

The interpreter of Wolverine Hugh Jackman pay homage to the voice actor Isaac BardavidBrazilian voice of the hero, who disappeared in the past few hours due to an illness.

Announcing the death of the actor, writer and voice actor was his nephew, as reported by Comicbook, also explaining how the pulmonary emphysema that Bardavid suffered was getting worse in recent times.

Born in Rio de Janeiro in 1931, Bardavid has had a long and prolific career, and is best remembered for his roles in films such as Tocaia Grande, Carrer del Mar and King Davi.

In the world of dubbing he has distinguished himself on various occasions, providing his voice to various characters, including the superhero played by Jackman in the X-Men films.

“Isaac Bardavid. What a legend. What a life, and what a legacy it leaves us. What a voice! #Wolverine #Brazil ‘Don’t be what they made you’ #logan Rest in peace my friend“wrote Jackman in the caption of the video shared on his Instagram page, in which both he and Bardavid recited a famous line from the movies.