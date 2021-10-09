News

Wolverine: Hugh Jackman wanted Lee Daniels to direct a movie

hugh jackman

Maybe not everyone knows that Lee Daniels, acclaimed director of Precious And The Butler, and creator of the series Empire, he would have liked to make a film dedicated to Wolverine, the iconic Marvel mutant played for over 10 years on the big screen by Hugh Jackman in the Fox X-Men saga.

In a recent interview with Collider on the occasion of the promotion of his new film, The United States vs. Billie Holiday (thanks to which lead Andra Day won a Golden Globe for Best Dramatic Actress), Daniels explained that after the success of Precious (so around 2009) he had been contacted by Jackman himself, who had suggested that he propose a new Wolverine film to the studio.

The director at the time believed that he did not have the experience necessary to direct a film for a large studio, but despite his doubts he showed up at Fox to show them his vision of the iconic character of the X-Men. During the interview, Daniels recalled that that experience was absolutely disastrous.

“Many actors call me. I remember after making Precious, Hugh Jackman called and wanted me to make a Wolverine movie. So he sent me to the studio from Fox, I guess that’s where they do it. I had never made a film for a studio before and it was a disaster, so much so that I stopped … yes, it was at Fox, because then I stopped at Kentucky Fried Chicken and ate a whole six-piece portion of wings. of chicken. It was the worst meeting of my life. I don’t know how Hugh came to think of Wolverine watching Precious, but I love him anyway. We are still close friends today. “

Wolverine’s future in theaters, beyond Hugh Jackman

After the release of Logan – The Wolverine of 2017, Hugh Jackman officially said goodbye to the character. At the moment we still don’t know who will pick up the legacy of the Australian actor on the big screen, as the mutant with the adamantium claws will soon make his debut in the MCU. Anyone who will find themselves playing the character of Wolverine he will obviously have the arduous task of having to deal with a portrait that is still one of the most popular and most loved for superhero films today.

