Wolverine in Doctor Strange 2; Deadpool creator hints on Twitter

Do not play with our feelings! The expectations about the next movie Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness are through the roof with the possible appearances of familiar characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but especially for the new superheroes that we could see. To make it even more exciting, it is rumored that Wolverine would appear in the tape.

All this has arisen from a tweet from Rob Liefeld. If you’re wondering who he is, we mean the co-creator of deadpool, another of the darlings of comics fans. This man uploaded a message that has raised suspicions before the possible presence of Wolverine in the Marvel film directed by Sam Raimi and starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

The tweet that would confirm Wolverine in the Doctor Strange movie

Journalist James Viscardi posted on Twitter a photo of the Adamantium mutant’s original costume with the message: “Someday we’ll see Wolverine in his original comic book costume…”. The funny thing is that the co-creator of Deadpool retweeted and wrote: “Is that day the 5th of May?”question that quickly drew attention in networks.

If we’re connecting the dots, May 5 is the premiere of Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness in Latin America and the preview in the United States. While this doesn’t confirm that Wolverine is going to appear in the movie, it has certainly sparked speculation.

Another of the theories that have emerged is that, being a co-creator of dead poolthis antihero played by Ryan Reynolds could be one of the big surprises in the second film of Doctor Strangewhich will give continuity to what we live in the worldwide successful Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere the Sorcerer Supreme appears to help Peter Parker seek to prevent the collapse of the multiverse.

Who will appear in Doctor Strange 2?

If Marvel pulled off the seemingly impossible by bringing together Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland as Spider-Man, no one knows what kind of surprises they wait for us in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madnessas it has been rumored that the Professor X from the X-Men and the Fantastic Fourand now deadpool and wolverine They might have an appearance.

